Shopping Apps by GoodBarber: The Future of eCommerce is Here

AJACCIO, France, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodBarber is proud to announce the release of its new product dedicated to eMerchants: Shopping Apps .

App Builders pioneer since 2011, GoodBarber offers its clients an intuitive tool allowing them to create powerful mobile apps without any technical knowledge. Today, more than 30,000 apps use GoodBarber.

GoodBarber lowers by 10 the cost of owning a Shopping App.

GoodBarber gives now independent businesses the opportunity to create a shopping app able to compete with the ones of the big brands, for a cost divided by 10. Any entrepreneur can now sell their products on mobile, instantly and with the latest technology, starting from $35 per month.

Mobile is the #1 online sales channel*

In most parts of the world, mobile represents 50% of online transactions. Used at the beginning to search for products or compare pricing between shops, it is now its own sales channel. Services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay simplify the payment process. They contribute in making the mobile the #1 online sales channel.

3-in-1 eCommerce solution - 100% of the market covered

From a single tool in SaaS mode, GoodBarber Shopping Apps are present on all sales channels. Mobile native apps, with an iOS app and an Android app. Mobile web and traditional web with a Progressive Web App which benefit from indexation on the search engines and therefore an increased visibility. On each channel, the shopping journey is unbeatable.

70% of clients prefer Shopping Apps*

The Shopping App experience is always superior. Retailers who own an app register 70% of their online transactions on it. With a GoodBarber Shopping App, the buyers only log in once. When they come back, from an email or a push notification, they resume their shopping exactly where they left off. At checkout, they experience the true 1-Click purchase.

1-Click payment with Apple Pay and other digital wallets

In a shopping app, having to enter contact details during checkout scares buyers off. It's even more true when it happens on a smartphone screen. The GoodBarber 1-Click technology removes this obstacle and helps in driving sales, especially on mobile. GoodBarber Shopping App natively integrates Apple Pay and other digital wallets, simplifying the buyers' life, on mobile and desktop.

* Source Criteo

Media Contact:

Christophe Spinetti

+33681762131

228491@email4pr.com

SOURCE GoodBarber

Related Links

http://www.goodbarber.com

