Shoprite rolls out YOOBIC's AI-powered retail operations platform across 3,600+ stores

YOOBIC beat out a competitive field to win the business. The Group is using YOOBIC to consolidate critical frontline functions, including task management, operational communications, and employee engagement, into a single platform. The goal is to streamline daily operations, including key grocery store processes like floor inspections, promotion execution, checklists, action plans, new product launches, and product recalls, to maintain consistent customer experiences across all its locations.

"During the testing phase, we saw clear benefits of implementing YOOBIC across our extensive network, including time-saving on task execution at store level and enhancing compliance through real-time visibility and faster issue resolution," said Joseph Brönn, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shoprite Group. "YOOBIC is not only helping to simplify operations for our store teams but is also having a positive impact on execution, ensuring we maintain our focus on delivering the best possible experiences for our customers. As our business continues to grow, we look forward to leveraging YOOBIC to drive greater productivity and to empower our teams to manage and support our expanding store network more efficiently."

YOOBIC's platform addresses key challenges in grocery retail through real-time task management, digital floor inspections, and live communication tools. These features enable streamlined daily checklists, automated compliance checks, and instant messaging between headquarters and frontline teams.

"We are incredibly proud to work with the Shoprite Group, one of the world's largest grocery retailers, to support their frontline teams to operate more efficiently and productively," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Co-Founder of YOOBIC. "We are confident that our platform will play a key role in saving time, increasing compliance, and improving efficiency, all while enhancing the employee experience in the Group's stores. We are thrilled to provide the business with an enterprise-grade solution that scales with their ambitious growth plans. We've become the partner of choice for the world's top grocery chains that want to improve efficiency in stores, powering top brands like Lidl, Morrisons, and Carrefour. We are so proud to add the Shoprite Group to that elite group."

The platform is already live across the majority of the Group's South African stores and will be progressively rolled out to employees, focusing on four key areas:

Decreasing time spent completing in-store tasks

Improving the customer experience and increasing sales through a focus on execution and compliance

Optimizing and simplifying daily operations by decommissioning redundant tools

Increasing the capacity of regional employees to support the Group's growth

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline retail operations platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work — all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Morrisons, Lidl, Boots, Lacoste, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Pret, and Vans, trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com.

About Shoprite Group

The Shoprite Group is Africa's largest fast-moving consumer goods retailer, with its core business centered on food retailing. Established in 1979, the company has expanded from eight to 3,478 stores across eight countries, including South Africa and seven other African nations. Beyond food retail, the Group has diversified into pharmaceuticals, hospitality, ticketing, digital commerce, and financial and cellular services. The Group employs over 168,000 people, making it the largest private-sector employers in Africa. Their mission is to provide customers with affordable, accessible, and innovative retail solutions while creating opportunities for economic growth and job creation. To learn more, visit www.shopriteholdings.co.za .

