Shoptalk And Groceryshop Announce Creation Of Advisory Board To Help Lead Retail's Innovation Narrative

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk and Groceryshop, the leading U.S. conferences and virtual events for the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, today announced the creation of their first advisory board. Representing rising and established leaders from a diverse range of businesses, backgrounds and functions, Shoptalk's advisory board members will help Shoptalk and Groceryshop continue to lead the industries they serve through ongoing evolution.

"Shoptalk's advisory board brings together a diverse group of visionaries who are committed to shaping the future of retail," said Krystina Gustafson, Senior Vice President, Content at Shoptalk. "They challenge the status quo and inspire fresh ways of thinking about the most pressing issues facing retail today that will shape both our in-person events and our upcoming virtual events: Groceryshop Spring Meetup, Shoptalk Meetup for Women and Shoptalk Fall Meetup."

Shoptalk's advisory board members are:

Anshu Bhardwaj , Corporate VP & GM, Technology Monetization, Walmart

, Corporate VP & GM, Technology Monetization, Walmart Barkha Saxena , Chief Data Officer, Poshmark

, Chief Data Officer, Poshmark Charlie Cole , CEO, FTD

, CEO, FTD Ethelbert Williams, Head of eCommerce, The Boston Beer Company

JuE Wong , CEO, Olaplex

, CEO, Olaplex Prama Bhatt , Chief Digital Officer, Ulta Beauty

, Chief Digital Officer, Ray Cao , Startup Founder Advisor, Clearbanc

, Startup Founder Advisor, Clearbanc Sarah Engel , Chief Marketing Officer & Chief People Officer, January Digital

, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief People Officer, Stuart Landesberg , Co-Founder & CEO, Grove Collaborative

, Co-Founder & CEO, Grove Collaborative Sonja Moosburger , Managing Director, MediaMarktSaturn N3XT, MediaMarktSaturn

, Managing Director, MediaMarktSaturn N3XT, MediaMarktSaturn Vidya Jwala, CEO, RugsUSA

Krystina Gustafson , SVP Content, Shoptalk (Board Chairperson)

Advisory board members will have a meaningful say in Shoptalk and Groceryshop's blockbuster in-person events, providing guidance on the agenda to create the most compelling conversations in retail and grocery ecommerce, and contributing to the creation of a superb on-site experience for attendees. The next in-person event is Groceryshop 2021, scheduled for September 19-22, 2021 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

They will also provide guidance on Shoptalk's new series of Retail Meetups and contribute to the Shoptalk Original Content that complements these online meetings programs. Shoptalk Original Content includes a multiweek deep dive into The State of Women Working in Retail, which will bring a unique perspective ahead of Shoptalk Meetup for Women in May 2021.

"We are at a unique intersection of technology-driven innovation. Both Shoptalk and Groceryshop have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to bring together the industry's preeminent thought leaders and drive momentum towards the future," said Anshu Bhardwaj, corporate vice president and general manager of technology monetization at Walmart.

"I have always found Shoptalk and Groceryshop to be on the cutting edge of innovation and to deliver flawless execution," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder & CEO of Grove Collaborative. "I'm thrilled to play a role in shaping these events and helping them continue to provide the utmost value to participants and to our industry."

For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com and www.groceryshop.com .

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. For five years, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others.

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models.

