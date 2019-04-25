Shore Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

EASTON, Md., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) reported net income of $3.754 million or $0.29 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $12.094 million or $0.95 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, and net income of $4.058 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. Net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $3.828 million or $0.30 per diluted common share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $3.853 million or $0.30 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, and net income from continuing operations of $3.462 million or $0.27 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018.

When comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018, absent the sale and activity of Avon-Dixon, the Company's retail insurance entity sold on December 31, 2018, net income decreased $25 thousand or 0.6% primarily the result of less income from taxable investment securities and higher noninterest expenses which were almost entirely offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans, lower provision for credit losses and improved noninterest income. When comparing net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2018, net income improved $366 thousand or 10.6%, primarily due to higher interest and fees on loans and a reduction in provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

We are pleased to report financial results for the first quarter of 2019," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the first quarter of 2019 we experienced increases in both loans and core deposits getting us off to a great start for 2019. In addition to nice growth in these areas in the first quarter we are excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint with the opening of our new branch in Ocean City, Maryland by the end of 2019. We have an outstanding lending team in Ocean City and we are thrilled to support them with a full service branch. As always, we remain dedicated to providing superior customer service, enhancing shareholder value and supporting our communities and career development for our valued employees."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.486 billion at March 31, 2019, a $2.7 million, or less than 1%, increase when compared to $1.483 billion at the end of 2018. The increase in total assets included increases in gross loans of $16.4 million, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $11.0 million and investment securities (including restricted securities) of $4.9 million which were used to fund loan growth for the quarter.

Total deposits increased $24.9 million, or 2.1%, when compared to December 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $14.7 million, interest bearing checking deposits of $7.1 million, and savings and money market accounts of $3.3 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $3.9 million, or 2.1%, when compared to the end of 2018.

At March 31, 2019, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 12.59% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 11.39%.

Total assets at March 31, 2019 increased $64.2 million, or 4.5%, when compared to total assets at March 31, 2018. Total assets year over year increased primarily as a result of an increase in deposits. Growth in loans of $91.8 million was funded primarily by the increase in deposits as well as a decline in investment securities available for sale of $33.1 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2019 increased $60.2 million, or 5.1%, when compared to March 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits included core deposit growth within checking accounts of $24.8 million, or 11.2%, and noninterest-bearing deposits of $21.3 million or 6.6%. In addition, $22.1 million in brokered deposits were acquired to keep pace with loan demand during 2018.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was lower by $332 thousand primarily due to a decrease in taxable interest on investment securities of $341 thousand and an increase in interest expense on deposits of $370 thousand , partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings and an increase in interest and fees on loans despite two fewer earning days for the first quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin improved by 3 basis points to 3.61% over the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of significant loan growth, with average loans increasing $95.7 million or 8.7%. The Company's net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2018 decreased 22 basis points from 3.83%, due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits as well as an increase in the cost of short-term borrowings of 100bps and higher cost of long-term borrowings incurred since the first quarter of 2018. Partially countering the increase in the cost of interest- bearing liabilities, total earning assets increased 21bps, highlighted by an increase in the yield on loans of 13bps.

The provision for credit losses was $100 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The comparable amounts were $460 thousand and $489 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. The provision for credit losses decreased in the first quarter of 2019 over the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the absence of a large charge-off which occurred late in 2018 reducing net charge-offs by $420 thousand. In addition, decreases in both total nonperforming assets of $1.6 million and troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") of $835 thousand improved overall credit quality. The lower level of provision for credit losses when comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to recoveries of $185 thousand, which resulted in a reduction to net charge-offs of $327 thousand. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01% for the first quarter of 2019, 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.13% for the first quarter of 2018. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans at March 31, 2019 was 0.86%, lower than the 0.87% and 0.89% at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Nonperforming assets excluding accruing TDRs were $16.4 million at March 31, 2019, $18.0 million at December 31, 2018 and $8.6 million at March 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets including accruing TDRs at March 31, 2019 were $24.2 million, compared to $26.7 million at December 31, 2018 and $18.4 million at March 31, 2018. The decrease in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 was due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $1.3 million, other real estate owned ("OREO") of $243 thousand and accruing TDRs of $835 thousand. When compared to March 31, 2018, the increase in nonperforming assets was due to a large nonaccrual loan added late in the fourth quarter of 2018, in which the Company does not anticipate any further losses. At March 31, 2019, the ratio of nonaccrual loans to total assets was 1.03%, compared to 1.12% and 0.49% at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total assets at March 31, 2019 was 0.53%, improving from 0.58% and 0.68% at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018.

Total noninterest income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 increased $76 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $48 thousand when compared to the first quarter of 2018. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 was the result of additional fees on bank service charges included in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts. The increase from the first quarter of 2018 was due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and additional fees on bank service charges included in other noninterest income.

Total noninterest expense from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 increased $127 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased $109 thousand when compared to the first quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher costs associated with employee benefits of $457 thousand, which included higher insurance premiums for group insurance and federal unemployment insurance which is usually paid in the first two quarters of the year. The decrease in noninterest expenses from the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to lower salaries and wages partially due to lower bonuses and stock incentive payouts, almost entirely offset by increases in OREO expenses of $279 thousand and legal and professional fees of $153 thousand.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial & Trust, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.











Financial Highlights











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD











Net interest income $ 12,394

$ 12,329

0.5 % Provision for credit losses 100

489

(79.6)

Noninterest income 2,188

2,140

2.2

Noninterest expense 9,343

9,452

(1.2)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5,139

4,528

13.5

Income tax expense 1,311

1,066

23.0

Income from continuing operations $ 3,828

$ 3,462

10.6















(Loss) Income from discontinued operations before income taxes (99)

779

(112.7)

Income tax expense (benefit) (25)

183

(113.7)

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations (74)

596

(112.4)















Net income $ 3,754

$ 4,058

(7.5)





























From Continuing Operations:











Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.01 % 5 bp Return on average equity 8.39

8.51

(12)

Return on average tangible equity (1) 9.72

10.83

(111)

Net interest margin 3.61

3.83

(22)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP 64.07

65.33

(126)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1) 62.81

64.52

(171)















PER SHARE DATA











Basic net income per common share











Income from continuing operations $ 0.30

$ 0.27

11.1 % (Loss) Income from discontinued operations (0.01)

0.05

(120.0)

Net income $ 0.29

$ 0.32

(9.4)

Diluted net income per common share











Income from continuing operations $ 0.30

$ 0.27

11.1

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations (0.01)

0.05

(120.0)

Net income $ 0.29

$ 0.32

(9.4)















Dividends paid per common share 0.10

0.07

42.9

Book value per common share at period end 14.64

12.95

13.1

Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) 13.06

10.42

25.3

Market value at period end 14.91

18.86

(20.9)

Market range:











High 16.11

19.80

(18.6)

Low 14.00

16.28

(14.0)





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Loans $ 1,201,913

$ 1,106,213

8.7 % Investment securities 165,009

197,285

(16.4)

Earning assets 1,394,728

1,313,249

6.2

Assets 1,460,291

1,396,001

4.6

Deposits 1,215,702

1,168,613

4.0

Stockholders' equity 184,972

165,070

12.1





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA











Net charge-offs $ 25

$ 352

(92.9) %













Nonaccrual loans $ 15,360

$ 7,009

119.1

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 47

61

(23.0)

Other real estate owned 979

1,569

(37.6)

Total nonperforming assets 16,386

8,639

89.7

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 7,828

9,726

(19.5)

Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 24,214

$ 18,365

31.8





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Period-end equity to assets 12.59 % 11.60 % 99 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.39

9.55

184















Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.01

0.13

(12)















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:











Period-end loans 0.86

0.89

(3)

Nonaccrual loans 67.83

141.50

(7,367)

Nonperforming assets 63.58

114.80

(5,122)

Accruing TDRs 133.09

101.97

3,112

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 43.02

54.00

(1,098)















As a percent of total loans:











Nonaccrual loans 1.27

0.63

64

Accruing TDRs 0.65

0.87

(22)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 1.91

1.50

41















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:











Nonperforming assets 1.35

0.77

58

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 2.00

1.64

36















As a percent of total assets:











Nonaccrual loans 1.03

0.49

54

Nonperforming assets 1.10

0.61

49

Accruing TDRs 0.53

0.68

(15)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 1.63

1.29

34















(1) See the reconciliation table on page 11 of 11.













Shore Bancshares, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(In thousands, except per share data)













































































March 31, 2019

March 31, 2019



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

compared to

compared to



2019

2018

2018

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks $ 18,915

$ 16,294

$ 12,752

16.1 % 48.3 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 39,904

50,931

29,243

(21.7)

36.5

Cash and cash equivalents 58,819

67,225

41,995

(12.5)

40.1























Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 150,814

154,432

183,259

(2.3)

(17.7)

Investment securities held to maturity 5,899

6,043

6,162

(2.4)

(4.3)

Equity securities, at fair value 1,299

1,269

651

2.4

99.5

Restricted securities 5,292

6,476

6,099

(18.3)

(13.2)























Loans 1,211,716

1,195,355

1,119,937

1.4

8.2

Less: allowance for credit losses (10,418)

(10,343)

(9,918)

0.7

(5.0)

Loans, net 1,201,298

1,185,012

1,110,019

1.4

8.2























Premises and equipment, net 22,632

22,711

22,773

(0.3)

(0.6)

Goodwill 17,518

17,518

17,518

-

-

Other intangible assets, net 2,696

2,857

4,608

(5.6)

(41.5)

Other real estate owned, net 979

1,222

1,569

(19.9)

(37.6)

Right of use assets, net 3,767

-

-

-

-

Other assets 14,772

17,678

16,269

(16.4)

(9.2)

Assets of discontinued operations 14

633

10,684

(97.8)

(99.9)























Total assets $ 1,485,799

$ 1,483,076

$ 1,421,606

0.2

4.5























LIABILITIES



















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 345,151

$ 330,466

$ 323,849

4.4

6.6

Interest-bearing deposits 892,118

881,875

853,213

1.2

4.6

Total deposits 1,237,269

1,212,341

1,177,062

2.1

5.1























Short-term borrowings 30,724

60,812

72,993

(49.5)

(57.9)

Long-term borrowings 15,000

15,000

-

-

-

Lease liabilities 3,767

-

-

-

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,146

8,415

5,834

8.7

56.8

Liabilities of discontinued operations 2,811

3,323

740

(15.4)

279.9

Total liabilities 1,298,717

1,299,891

1,256,629

(0.1)

3.3























Commitments and contingencies









































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized



















35,000,000 shares 128

127

127

0.8

0.8

Additional paid in capital 65,408

65,434

65,399

-

-

Retained earnings 123,050

120,574

102,829

2.1

19.7

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,504)

(2,950)

(3,378)

49.0

55.5

Total stockholders' equity 187,082

183,185

164,977

2.1

13.4























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,485,799

$ 1,483,076

$ 1,421,606

0.2

4.5























Period-end common shares outstanding 12,780

12,749

12,736

0.2

0.3

Book value per common share $ 14.64

$ 14.37

$ 12.95

1.9

13.1















































Shore Bancshares, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)



































For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 % Change

INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans $ 13,499

$ 12,044 12.1 % Interest on investment securities:









Taxable 998

1,021 (2.3)

Interest on deposits with other banks 163

38 328.9

Total interest income 14,660

13,103 11.9













INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on deposits 1,947

548 255.3

Interest on short-term borrowings 213

226 (5.8)

Interest on long-term borrowings 106

- -

Total interest expense 2,266

774 192.8













NET INTEREST INCOME 12,394

12,329 0.5

Provision for credit losses 100

489 (79.6)













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,294

11,840 3.8













NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 934

905 3.2

Trust and investment fee income 372

400 (7.0)

Other noninterest income 882

835 5.6

Total noninterest income 2,188

2,140 2.2













NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and wages 3,766

4,226 (10.9)

Employee benefits 1,254

1,176 6.6

Occupancy expense 691

677 2.1

Furniture and equipment expense 263

255 3.1

Data processing 910

868 4.8

Directors' fees 86

114 (24.6)

Amortization of intangible assets 162

99 63.6

FDIC insurance premium expense 205

205 -

Other real estate owned expenses, net 233

(46) 606.5

Legal and professional fees 601

448 34.2

Other noninterest expenses 1,172

1,430 (18.0)

Total noninterest expense 9,343

9,452 (1.2)













Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5,139

4,528 13.5

Income tax expense 1,311

1,066 23.0













Income from continuing operations 3,828

3,462 10.6













(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes (99)

779 (112.7)

Income tax (benefit) expense (25)

183 (113.7)













(Loss) Income from discontinued operations (74)

596 (112.4)













NET INCOME $ 3,754

$ 4,058 (7.5)













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 12,769

12,715 0.4

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,773

12,731 0.3













Basic net income per common share









Income from continuing operations $ 0.30

$ 0.27 11.1

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations (0.01)

0.05 (120.0)

Net income $ 0.29

$ 0.32 (9.4)













Diluted net income per common share









Income from continuing operations $ 0.30

$ 0.27 11.1

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations (0.01)

0.05 (120.0)

Net income $ 0.29

$ 0.32 (9.4)













Dividends paid per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.07 42.9















Shore Bancshares, Inc.

















Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

















(Dollars in thousands)



























































For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate



Earning assets

















Loans (1), (2), (3) $ 1,201,913

4.57 % $ 1,106,213

4.44 %

Investment securities

















Taxable 165,009

2.45

197,285

2.07



Interest-bearing deposits 27,806

2.38

9,751

1.60



Total earning assets 1,394,728

4.27 % 1,313,249

4.06 %

Cash and due from banks 17,196





16,384







Other assets 58,756





76,336







Allowance for credit losses (10,389)





(9,968)







Total assets $ 1,460,291





$ 1,396,001















































Interest-bearing liabilities

















Demand deposits $ 239,794

0.61 % $ 216,808

0.23 %

Money market and savings deposits 383,738

0.85

380,890

0.13



Brokered deposits 22,080

2.37

-

-



Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more 98,535

1.24

101,929

0.50



Other time deposits 140,523

1.02

152,321

0.48



Interest-bearing deposits 884,670

0.89

851,948

0.26



Short-term borrowings 32,984

2.62

56,586

1.62



Long-term borrowings 15,000

2.87

-

-



Total interest-bearing liabilities 932,654

0.99 % 908,534

0.35 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits 331,032





316,665







Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,633





5,732







Stockholders' equity 184,972





165,070







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,460,291





$ 1,396,001



























Net interest spread



3.28 %



3.71 %

Net interest margin



3.61 %



3.83 %





















(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of the alternative minimum tax rate and nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.















(3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calcualtions.





































