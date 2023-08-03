SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 2023 WEDBUSH PACGROW HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing effective and differentiated cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived natural killer cells (iNK) and macrophages (iMACs), today announced that it will participate in the 2023 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference taking place August 8-9, 2023 in New York, NY.

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline's Chairman and CEO, will participate on a cell therapy panel on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8am ET with 2Seventy Bio, Artiva and TScan Therapeutics. Shoreline management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

