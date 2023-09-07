SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES WINS A COMPREHENSIVE SUMMARY JUDGEMENT VICTORY ON ALL CLAIMS BROUGHT BY FATE THERAPEUTICS AND WHITEHEAD INSTITUTE ON IPSC GENERATION AND USE

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing effective and differentiated cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived natural killer cells (iNKs) and macrophages (iMACs), today announced a major milestone in its patent litigation with Fate Therapeutics, Inc. and the Whitehead Institute in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

The district court granted Shoreline's motion for summary judgement of non-infringement on all of Fate and Whitehead's patent infringement claims, ruling that the Fate/Whitehead patents did not reach Shoreline's use of iPSCs in its drug development programs as Fate and Whitehead had claimed.

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline's Chairman and CEO, commented: "The district court's ruling represents a complete victory against this meritless lawsuit, which wasted significant capital and resources. Fate and Whitehead tried to stretch patents about Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT) to cover iPSCs that Dr. Yamanaka invented and for which he won the Nobel Prize. The district court wisely rejected that claim. We are thrilled to have successfully defended against this lawsuit, and we remain committed to continuing to develop effective and differentiated cellular immunotherapies that have the potential to treat cancer and other serious diseases to help patients and save lives."

The district court's order can be accessed here.

