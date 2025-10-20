Shorenstein Acquires 1222 Demonbreun in Nashville's Gulch Union

Investment Advances Firm's Strategy in High-Performing Sunbelt Micro-Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Investment Advisers ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of 1222 Demonbreun (the "property"), a Tier-1, best-in-class, new construction trophy office tower located in Nashville's desirable Gulch submarket.

1222 Demonbreun anchors the first phase of Gulch Union, a landmark mixed-use development occupying a full block in the center of Nashville's vibrant Gulch neighborhood. The 20-story, 330,474 square foot, newly constructed office tower was built to deliver market-leading amenities. These include an indoor-outdoor sky lounge, 48-seat training room, fitness center, micro-market and direct connection to high-speed fiber infrastructure. The building also offers over 900 covered parking spaces with multiple points of ingress and egress. At 97% leased, 1222 Demonbreun represents the continued desirability of the Gulch neighborhood for Nashville's business community.

"We are thrilled to be part of the thriving Gulch Union community through the addition of 1222 Demonbreun to Shorenstein's office portfolio," said Matt Knisely, Managing Director. "This unique property exemplifies our strategy of selecting and investing in 'micro markets' that demonstrate compelling long-term dynamics. With strong tenant demand, local supply constraints and a differentiated live-work-play community, 1222 Demonbreun represents the best of modern office offerings in high-growth submarkets. We look forward to continuing to enhance the tenant experience and delivering long-term value to our investors with this compelling investment."

1222 Demonbreun is surrounded by leading dining, retail, entertainment and hospitality options, including over 3,000 apartment units. The property is situated within a highly walkable, bike-friendly submarket. Future phases of Gulch Union will introduce a boutique hotel and additional residences, building on the recently completed second phase of luxury condominiums and expanding the district's retail and restaurant offering.

The addition of 1222 Demonbreun marks Shorenstein's 9th office investment over the past 14 months as the firm continues to deploy capital in select, high-performing submarkets across the country where tenant demand and long-term fundamentals remain strong.

About Shorenstein

Shorenstein is a privately-owned investment adviser that, through affiliated entities, owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein and its affiliates have acquired $19.6 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2025). Using their integrated investment and operating capabilities, the firm seeks to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

Contacts

For Shorenstein:

Sarah Salky / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE Shorenstein Properties LLC