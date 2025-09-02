Shorenstein Announces Acquisitions at Park Place at Bay Meadows

Investment in Mixed Use Development Builds on Recent Acquisition Activity and Bolsters Firm's Portfolio in San Francisco Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Investment Advisers ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Park Place at Bay Meadows ("Park Place" or the "property") in San Mateo, CA, a 209,000 square-foot mixed-use asset in the San Francisco Peninsula submarket. Shorenstein's acquisition includes 1100 Park Place and 1200 Park Place.

At 100% leased with high-quality credit tenancy, the investment highlights Park Place at Bay Meadows as a best-in-class office setting bringing unparalleled work and lifestyle offerings to one of the most sought-after locations in the Bay Area. Located right off of Highway 101 and within a ten-minute walk of the Hillsdale Caltrain station, the transit-oriented property attracts a large and diverse talent pool from San Francisco, Silicon Valley and East Bay. Amenity-rich attractions for tenants and visitors include a Whole Foods-anchored retail center, 60 dining options and adjacency to over 1,000 residential units. The property features modern, post-2000s construction and includes a range of amenities and sustainable features, including outdoor lounge areas, diverse retail selections and EV supercharging stations.

"We are thrilled to continue our recent momentum of acquiring top tier office assets with the addition of 1100 and 1200 Park Place," said Jed Brush, Managing Director at Shorenstein. "These unique properties showcase the best of what the modern office can be – including being situated among compelling mixed-use offerings that attract quality tenants and talent alike. Shorenstein is pleased to acquire such a high-quality office project in our own backyard, especially as leasing demand from technology companies in the area continues to accelerate."

Shorenstein's acquisition closed just days prior to the announcement of Roblox's headquarters expansion at Bay Meadows, which brings them to 750,000 square feet, further underscoring growing momentum in the San Mateo office market.

The addition of 1100 and 1200 Park Place mark Shorenstein's 8th office investment over the past 14 months as the firm continues to deploy capital in select, high-performing submarkets across the country where tenant demand and long-term fundamentals remain strong.

