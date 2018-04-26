Shorr Packaging Announces a Larger Warehouse Operation for Nashville Area

"Shorr needed a larger facility to support our continued growth and to help operate more efficiently," explained Craig Funkhouser, Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to focus efforts on providing high service levels for all our customers. The larger facility will help us gain advantages within the region, which can be passed on to help provide better service to our national, multi-location customers."

Located with easy access to I-24 and close to I-840, transportation for Shorr's vendors, carriers and customers will be effortless. The new facility, which is 1.6 miles away from the previous location, is only 12 miles from Downtown Nashville. It will continue to service the same areas in Tennessee and Kentucky – primarily the Nashville, Bowling Green and Knoxville areas.

"Shorr is excited to be expanding our footprint in the Nashville market," says Bob Jorgensen, Regional Director of Operations – East Coast. "We continue to see new business and organic growth throughout the middle Tennessee and surrounding region. With this expansion, Shorr will be able to bring additional jobs to the local area and increase our value-added service initiatives to our customers."

By combining multiple warehouses and 3PL locations within the area to a single warehouse, the new Tech Park facility will have easier and quicker access to customer-dedicated inventory and specific stock items, such as corrugated boxes and stretch film. This location will also offer kitting and co-packing services similar to those at Shorr's Chicago, IL (Aurora) facility.

Positioned in Tech Park, the new 125,000 square-foot facility will provide Shorr over three times the amount of space previously utilized. Moving forward with a sustainable "green" initiative, the new location has energy efficient T-5 lighting with built-in motion sensors through the entire warehouse and utilizes new, more efficient air conditioning units.

Randy Whiteaker, Regional Sales Manager, stated, "We are excited to add to our growing commitment to the Southeast and specifically Middle Tennessee. The new facility in the Nashville area will serve as Shorr's Tennessee Center of Operations and allow for increased service levels to our existing customers, as well as, our future business partners. As an ESOP Company, it is important that we build assets in strategic markets and we see 'Music City' as just that."

This location marks the sixth expansion for Shorr within a two-year span, not including the additions of other new buildings and building extensions, to accommodate for overflow.

About Shorr Packaging Corp.

Shorr Packaging Corp. is one of the nation's oldest and largest independent distributors of packaging materials and equipment. Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Shorr Packaging is a 100% employee-owned company specializing in comprehensive packaging solutions for businesses of any size and industry. Shorr represents automated equipment lines from industry leaders such as 3M, Lantech, Combi, Sealed Air and Wexxar/BEL that utilize state-of-the-art technology to streamline the entire packaging process. Shorr's wide selection of packaging and shipping supplies includes corrugated products, carton closure, pallet unitization products, protective packaging and flexible packaging, plus extensive capabilities in customized corrugated design. For more information about Shorr's packaging solutions, visit www.shorr.com.

News Media Contact:

Cassie Spenny

Marketing Specialist

630-499-3029

cspenny@shorr.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shorr-packaging-announces-a-larger-warehouse-operation-for-nashville-area-300636954.html

SOURCE Shorr Packaging Corp.

Related Links

http://www.shorr.com

