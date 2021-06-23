Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Announced 19 Awards at the Award Ceremony on June 21

TOKYO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, we have been accredited to submit the Best Short award-winning short films of the Official Competition supported by Sony (International, Asia International, and Japan) and Non-Fiction Competition for nomination at the Academy Awards®.

The winning short films will be online until June 30th. *Country restrictions applied*

https://www.shortshortsonline.org/ssff-asia-2021-shou-shang-zuo-pin-ssff-asia-2021-award-winning-shorts

Congratulations to all the award winning films at SSFF & ASIA 2021 SSFF & ASIA 2021 Award Ceremony was held on June 21 in Tokyo. Juries presented all the awards. Live streaming is now archived at YouTube.

Grand Prix – George Lucas Award

Official Competition supported by Sony Asia International Competition Best Short Award

Governor of Tokyo Award

Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel

Philippines, UK | 2020 24 min.

Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award

Under the Heavens by Gustavo Milan

Brazil | 2020 17 min.

Official Competition supported by Sony Japan Competition Best Short Award

Governor of Tokyo Award

Return to Toyama by Atsushi Hirai

Japan, France | 2020 24 min.

Non-Fiction Competition

Mission: Hebron by Rona Segal

Israel | 2020 23 min.

Cinematic Tokyo Competition



Governor of Tokyo Award



And Then by Jenn Ravenna Tran

USA | 2020 18 min.

Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony



viewers:1 by Daigo Hariya, Yosuke Kobayashi

Japan | 2021 5 min.

CG Animation Competition

I, Barnabé by Jean-François Lévesque

Canada | 2020 15 min.

Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash.



Best Vertical Short Award



Smahorror by Masaki Nishiyama



Japan | 2021 17 min.

Vertical Short Award



Notice by Masumi Nishibori



Japan | 2021 23 min.

U-18 Vertical Short Award

Mistakes by Kato Kota



Japan | 2021 25 min.

U-25 Project Best Short Award

Picnic by Yuki Kusama

Japan 2021 3 min.

Biogen Award

Stairs by Zoljargal Purevdash

Mongolia 2019 12 min.

HOPPY HAPPY AWARD

Tsurezure Kankan by Takashi Okado, Yuki Kedoin

Japan 2021 16 min.

Audience Award – International Competition

TRUMPET by Kevin Haefelin

Switzerland 2020 –17 min.

Audience Award – Asian International Competition

Night Bus by Joe Hsieh

Taiwan 2020 20 min.

Audience Award – Japan Competition



Empty Cream Puffs by Shoji Yasui

Japan 2020 22 min.

Best Actor Award – International Competition

Nadir Saribacak for role in Leylak (dir. Scott Aharoni & Dennis Latos)

USA | 2020 17 min.

Best Actor Award – Asian International Competition



Lee Chae Kyung for the role in GEORGIA (dir. Jayil Pak)

South Korea 2020 25 min.

Best Actor Award – Japan Competition



Hikari Mitsushima for the role in A Woman Who Acts (dir. Toshiyuki Teruya) Japan 2020 19 min.

https://shortshorts.org/2021/en/information/ssff2021awards/

Award Ceremony live streaming is now archived on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/lxBpFT1LC74

