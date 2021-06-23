Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Announced 19 Awards at the Award Ceremony on June 21
Jun 23, 2021, 08:30 ET
TOKYO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, we have been accredited to submit the Best Short award-winning short films of the Official Competition supported by Sony (International, Asia International, and Japan) and Non-Fiction Competition for nomination at the Academy Awards®.
The winning short films will be online until June 30th. *Country restrictions applied*
https://www.shortshortsonline.org/ssff-asia-2021-shou-shang-zuo-pin-ssff-asia-2021-award-winning-shorts
Grand Prix – George Lucas Award
Official Competition supported by Sony Asia International Competition Best Short Award
Governor of Tokyo Award
Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel
Philippines, UK | 2020 24 min.
Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award
Under the Heavens by Gustavo Milan
Brazil | 2020 17 min.
Official Competition supported by Sony Japan Competition Best Short Award
Governor of Tokyo Award
Return to Toyama by Atsushi Hirai
Japan, France | 2020 24 min.
Non-Fiction Competition
Mission: Hebron by Rona Segal
Israel | 2020 23 min.
Cinematic Tokyo Competition
Governor of Tokyo Award
And Then by Jenn Ravenna Tran
USA | 2020 18 min.
Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony
viewers:1 by Daigo Hariya, Yosuke Kobayashi
Japan | 2021 5 min.
CG Animation Competition
I, Barnabé by Jean-François Lévesque
Canada | 2020 15 min.
Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash.
Best Vertical Short Award
Smahorror by Masaki Nishiyama
Japan | 2021 17 min.
Vertical Short Award
Notice by Masumi Nishibori
Japan | 2021 23 min.
U-18 Vertical Short Award
Mistakes by Kato Kota
Japan | 2021 25 min.
U-25 Project Best Short Award
Picnic by Yuki Kusama
Japan 2021 3 min.
Biogen Award
Stairs by Zoljargal Purevdash
Mongolia 2019 12 min.
HOPPY HAPPY AWARD
Tsurezure Kankan by Takashi Okado, Yuki Kedoin
Japan 2021 16 min.
Audience Award – International Competition
TRUMPET by Kevin Haefelin
Switzerland 2020 –17 min.
Audience Award – Asian International Competition
Night Bus by Joe Hsieh
Taiwan 2020 20 min.
Audience Award – Japan Competition
Empty Cream Puffs by Shoji Yasui
Japan 2020 22 min.
Best Actor Award – International Competition
Nadir Saribacak for role in Leylak (dir. Scott Aharoni & Dennis Latos)
USA | 2020 17 min.
Best Actor Award – Asian International Competition
Lee Chae Kyung for the role in GEORGIA (dir. Jayil Pak)
South Korea 2020 25 min.
Best Actor Award – Japan Competition
Hikari Mitsushima for the role in A Woman Who Acts (dir. Toshiyuki Teruya) Japan 2020 19 min.
https://shortshorts.org/2021/en/information/ssff2021awards/
Award Ceremony live streaming is now archived on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/lxBpFT1LC74
Media contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
[email protected]
+81-3-5474-8201
SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia
