Short Shorts Film Festival ＆ Asia 2022 -- FY 2022 Japan Cultural Expo Project Presented and Co-presented by Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan, and Japan Arts Council

Discover Beauty Symposium, The Beauty of Japan and Ainu Culture, Online Talk Event, June 17th (Fri) 20:00~

From the Ainu Sanctuary; Lake Akan Forest/Lakeside National Park, a discussion about sustainability from an Ainu's point of view with Ainu experts, Hideo Akibe and Satomi Igarashi

TOKYO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards® accredited, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, now in its 24th year, announced a project sponsored and co-sponsored by the 2022 Japan Cultural Expo to explore The Online Event "Discover Beauty Symposium: The beauty of Ainu and its view on sustainability." It will premiere worldwide on June 17th (Fri) @ 20:00~.

symposium panelists

Creative Director for the Ainu Performing Arts, Hideo Akibe, and the Director of the Hokkaido Museum of Modern Art, Satomi Igarashi, who served as the director of the "Ainu Culture Promoting Act," established to promote and understand Ainu culture at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. They will be holding the event and Chuk Besher, a women empowerment activist, as the moderator.

Two experts involved in Ainu culture and art and on the cutting edge of film production, direction, and critique of films and art content will be invited to discuss the origins of sustainability and its aesthetics as learned from the Ainu. The talk will be held against the backdrop of the forest and lakeside of Lake Akan, a national park that is sacred to the Ainu people. We will find hints from the Ainu culture that are essential for modern society to effectively achieve SDGs.

URL https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/en/discover-beauty/

Short Shorts Film Festival & ASIA 2022 Outline

Dates：June 7th (Tue)～ June 20th (Mon) Online Screening April 28th～June 30th

(Mon) Online Screening April 28th～June 30th Screening Venues：Several Venues in Tokyo

Admission：Free

Official Website： https://www.shortshorts.org/2022 /en

Organizer：Committee for Short Shorts / Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival Asia

All event schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19.

