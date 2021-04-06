Short-Term Disability Insurance Now Available Through WAEPA

"We are extremely excited to offer this additional level of protection and coverage to our WAEPA members. Temporary illnesses and injuries can create a serious burden for families who depend on every paycheck. This coverage provides Civilian Feds peace of mind knowing they can still receive steady income if anything were to happen," said M. Shane Canfield , CEO of WAEPA. "Our goal is to continue to put Civilian Feds and their families first by providing tools to prepare them for the unexpected."

WAEPA's Short-Term Disability Insurance coverage is available to all WAEPA members who are full time, non-seasonal Civilian Feds, ages 18 to 69. Valuable product benefits include optional waiting periods. While applying, potential and current members have the option to choose between a 14 or 30-day waiting period to start receiving benefits. Benefits are also paid directly to you and usable as you see fit.

It may not be commonly known, but federal work benefits do not include short-term disability coverage. Apply for coverage today and ensure that you and your family are secure from any short-term illness or injury that could affect your financial stability.

To learn more about WAEPA's Short-Term Disability Coverage and to apply, click here.

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (888) 353-1308.

