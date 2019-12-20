Short-Term Property Management Platform Guesty Partners with Journera to make Guest Arrivals and Departures more Seamless for Property Managers

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty , the leading property management platform used by short-term property management companies worldwide, has announced a partnership with Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, by providing insights into guest arrivals and departures to property managers. This offering adds even more intelligence to the Guesty platform by informing property managers about expected arrival and departure times of guests as well as any changes or disruptions that happen to their flights in order to ensure a smooth stay for all parties involved.

Journera, whose commercial partners include many of the world's largest travel companies like United Airlines and American Airlines, uses real-time flight information to arm property managers with critical intel on incoming guests so they are in a better position to plan for peak arrival times, coordinate check-ins, clean properties more quickly after guest departures, and respond to the impact of unexpected events, such as weather, which can result in long delays in arrivals or even cancellations.

"Our partnership with Journera helps to create even more value for property managers who rely on Guesty to better manage their businesses," said Sheli Grumet, Head of Business Development at Guesty. "As of today, property managers can better plan for the peaks and valleys in guest flow and the last-minute disruptions that are inevitable in any short-term rental business."

The Guesty platform enables property management companies and professional property managers to automate and streamline the complex operational tasks associated with short-term rentals thanks to its 13 core features including a Multi-Calendar tool that syncs all bookings in one place, and a Unified Inbox that centralizes all guest communication in one centralized location - the Guesty dashboard. The company has customers across 70+ countries who manage hundreds of thousands of listings in total.

"At Journera, we have a vision for creating more seamless journeys for all travelers," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO. "That requires ensuring the people instrumental to the travel experience – like Guesty's property managers – are connected with the intelligence they need to anticipate guest needs. We see this as an important step in weaving together every element of the journey, from the front porch of your home to your destination, in a smarter and more seamless way."

In addition to Guesty, Journera's commercial partners include major travel companies like Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Together, they account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S. To date, Journera has processed more than 1 billion discrete travel events for more than 140 million U.S. traveling customers of these brands.

About Guesty

Guesty's property management platform provides property managers and management companies with an end-to-end solution to simplify the complex operational needs of short-term rentals. With Guesty, users can manage listings from multiple online travel agencies including Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway, Agoda and TripAdvisor, and utilize the company's guest-centric tools including: Unified Inbox, Automation Tools, 24/7 Guest Communication Services, Payment Processing and more. For more information, visit www.guesty.com.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company developing the first real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its secure platform, which creates a unified view of the traveler's journey in real-time, and its unique publish-subscribe and data permissions architecture, Journera is enabling travel-related companies and application developers to create new travel experiences, more quickly implement and improve partnerships, and better govern their data. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

