Short Video Series 'Welcome to C' released, 21 Foreigners Share Their Stories in China

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th, 2022, Welcome to C, a Chinese-English short video series was released by China Story Database, and soon attracted extensive attention globally. This series of four videos offers perspectives on the Belt and Road Initiative, sustainable development, targeted poverty alleviation, and rural revitalization from foreigners living in China or having been to China.

The video series innovate a way of expression by creatively using vox-pop and short interviews to express the real feelings of foreigners. Each video starts with interesting questions and shows what has happened in the past decade through foreigners' unique experiences in China.

What do those international students want to take away with them while leaving China? Why do foreign backpackers choose Chinese villages as their destinations, some even settle down there? Can an expat become a village head in rural China? Why is there so much natural beauty in China? Why does a foreigner speak a fluent dialect of Hainan? What interesting stories did the foreigners have with the neighborhood committee, etc. These questions were answered from cross-cultural perspectives by foreigners living in China or having been to China.

Many foreigners in China have deeply integrated into the Chinese way of life.

These videos will narrow the psychological distance between Chinese and foreign youngsters.

What they witnessed and experienced in China has already become an integral part of China's stories in the new era. Those foreigners living in China or having been to China are also witnesses and storytellers of China's development.

