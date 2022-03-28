Shortage of Drivers May Make Roads Less Safe

Driver shortages result in more reckless accidents and make Indiana highways more dangerous says Stephenson Rife LLP

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Stephenson, personal injury attorney at Stephenson Rife LLP, knows through experience how damaging traffic-related accidents can be to a victim's life. He represents injury victims in court and fights to help them pay for medical and emotional trauma caused by accidents when the driver falls asleep. "A leading cause of traffic accidents is when the driver is overworked and falls asleep at the wheel," Stephenson says. "The statistics show that reckless driving is a top cause of accidents resulting in injury or death."

Many companies are experiencing driver shortages, and to make up for lost workers, many are pressuring the remaining drivers to work longer. According to the Truck Driver's Guide to Long Distance Service, long-haul truck drivers must not drive more than 14 consecutive hours and must take 10 hours of rest in between shifts. Truck drivers are also limited to 60 hours per 7 days or 70 hours per 8 days. Short-haul delivery truckers have different restrictions, and there are exceptions for adverse weather and specific specialized industries like agriculture. Truckers must maintain a log documenting their work and non-work time.

Stay Safe on the Highway

Highway driving is dangerous for many reasons, including the rate of speed that vehicles are traveling and amount of traffic. If someone falls asleep or drives recklessly, the results can be horrific. The best strategy for staying safe is to drive defensively. Don't allow your fatigue, stress, or aggressiveness to endanger you, your or others. Keeping a safe distance from the car in front of you will give you extra time to respond to an accident in front of you. You should also avoid speeding, reckless driving, and offending drivers who may react aggressively. Finally, try to avoid driving late at night. This is the time that most drunk driving and sleepless driving accidents happen.

What To Do If You're In An Accident With a Reckless Driver

If you are the victim of an accident, the first priority is your health and safety. Stay off the highway and call 911. Allow doctors to examine you quickly. Contact a personal injury attorney to investigate the accident and help with the insurance and legal proceedings when you are back home.

Stephenson Rife LLP is a full-service law firm dedicated to assisting the residents of Indiana. Our team of experienced accident and personal injury attorneys works for our clients to help them defend their rights and receive quality legal services. We specialize in truck accident cases for victims who suffer injuries from these collisions.

