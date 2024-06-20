Shortstop Anthony Volpe Partners With RECOVER 180™ Amidst Successful 2024 Season

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, a new organic sports hydration drink from renowned beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, is excited to share its partnership with star shortstop Anthony Volpe, at the height of his record-breaking baseball season in New York. Volpe has been showcasing his talent and endurance to help bring his team to the top of their division this season.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe Partners With RECOVER 180™

Known for his impressive defensive skills and speed, Volpe quickly became one of the top prospects in baseball. The partnership between Volpe and RECOVER 180 is a perfect match, as Volpe continues to dominate on the field and at the plate, with a recent 21-game hitting streak. RECOVER 180 fuels Volpe through each game, thanks to its unique organic formulation for rehydration - designed to improve performance and recovery before, during, and after training.

There's a reason why professional athletes everywhere are drinking RECOVER 180; it's the only organic sports drink specifically formulated to help them RECOVER STRONG from intense training and games. RECOVER 180 blends coconut water with a precise mix of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals needed to replenish, rehydrate, and recharge, both on the field and off. Available in five delicious flavors, RECOVER 180 has no added sugar, and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes.

The brand has collected numerous top-tier athletes that excel in their respective sport to embody the brands core characteristics, and the addition of Anthony Volpe only further exemplifies the brand's mission.

"We are excited to welcome Anthony Volpe to the RECOVER 180 team. Anthony Volpe is well on his way to becoming a baseball superstar. We couldn't be more excited to partner with him as he continues his incredible season," said Lance Collins, RECOVER 180 CEO. "Anthony is making headlines across the sports world, showing fans everywhere the results of his commitment to hard work and training as he emerges as one of the top players in baseball. We look forward to working with Anthony to help inspire - and hydrate - athletes and sports fans around the world."

Anthony Volpe shared his excitement about the partnership stating, "I'm thrilled to be recognized by RECOVER 180. I have admired the brand for partnering with premier athletes who excel in their craft, and for helping fuel athletes and keep them at the top of their game. Staying hydrated through games and training to play my best is a no-brainer, but not all sports drinks get the job done right. RECOVER 180 is different. It tastes great, and it gives me exactly what I need to replenish what I lose on the field. I'm proud to share this brand with my teammates and other athletes looking for a better, more natural way to rehydrate."

RECOVER 180 is available for purchase nationwide via QuikTrip, Whole Foods, and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths, and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected]. For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected] .

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

Media Contact: Whitney Spielfogel, [email protected], 516-316-4201

SOURCE RECOVER 180™