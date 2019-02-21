shots.net Drops Paywall with Relaunch

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- shots.net , the global platform for curated news and insights on advertising creative and the people behind it, relaunched today, announcing that all of the site's editorial content is now free to view. By lifting the paywall, shots is inviting everyone in the industry to enjoy and share its in-depth coverage and compelling interviews that celebrate and showcase the world's talented creatives and their best work.

Built on the Slate, the powerful tool used by agencies and independent creatives for reel-building, file sharing and website hosting, shots is also now fully integrated with its sister brand, Source Creative. Source is a platform used by ad agencies, production companies, advertisers and other members of the global creative community for inspiration and building connections. Its massive archive of TV commercials and full rosters of creative credits, that date back to the 1950s, is updated in near real time as spots air on linear TV and digital outlets.

This integration of shots.net and Source combines first-rate editorial with the world's largest archive of commercials and credits in a single, user-friendly platform.

"Expanding access to shots while also providing a seamless gateway to our unmatched database of creative assets and credits means we can offer brands and agencies around the world all the tools and information they need to enhance and streamline the development of top-notch campaigns. We're proud of our record of innovation and integration to support the global creative community and are fortunate to have two outstanding co-editors of shots in Danny Edwards and Jamie Madge," said James Straker, Managing Director, Source Creative.

Complementing its regular features and news, shots is also introducing a special "Focus" each month that will examine a specific theme or area of the industry. The first of these will be a focus on comedy, and content in March will include interviews with directors and creatives as well as insights and tips for using humor in advertising. First up is an interview with Sharon Horgan, one of comedy's most successful proponents, who shares her thoughts on turkey farms, terrible advice, perfect creative partnerships and more.

"shots has always been about showcasing the incredible talent behind the craft. The opportunity to refresh our design and incorporate new kinds of coverage, while connecting and highlighting the very best of the industry is very exciting for our team," said Danny

Edwards, co-editor of shots. "The integration with Source brings a host of additional information to our members that they are sure to embrace."

"With a bold new look, an array of new features and the same drive to highlight the best of the creative advertising industry that has always defined shots, we are very pleased to unveil the new shots.net," said co-editor Jamie Madge. "Shining a light on incredible short-form storytellers, from experienced ECDs to fledgling director, is an honor and deeply inspiring for all of us on the shots team."

Source, shots and Slate together comprise a business unit of Extreme Reach, the complete creative asset management solution for the ad industry. To learn more about the new shots.net and unlock the full power of shots with a Source membership, please visit www.shots.net .

About Source Creative

Source Creative is a division of Extreme Reach. Its family of brands includes Source, shots and Slate, each of which provides tools and inspiration for the creative advertising industry. For its brand, agency and production team subscribers, Source provides a huge, continuously updated database of commercials from around the world, with full credits. shots is widely respected for its editorial coverage of the best in creative advertising and the people and companies behind that great work. A direct integration with Source puts the largest archive of ads and production credits just a click away for shots.net readers. Slate is the next-generation in reel-building and file-sharing and also hosts and powers websites, including the newly relaunched shots.net.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

Media contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

210299@email4pr.com

646 934 6924

SOURCE Extreme Reach

Related Links

https://extremereach.com

