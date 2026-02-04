Show Love to Your Health, and Your Wallet, with FSA- and HSA-Eligible Purchases from FSA Store® and HSA Store® in time for Valentine's Day
Feb 04, 2026, 10:41 ET
Top product picks from Health-E Commerce® employees showcase ways to gift yourself or a dependent with tax-free funds–while spending remaining 2025 flexible spending account (FSA) funds before the March 15 grace period deadline
DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to make Valentine's even sweeter this year? Go beyond chocolates and flowers and add a little self-care. Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store® , is flipping traditional gifting on end with its list of "most-loved staff picks" that can be purchased with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds. It's the perfect way to show your love by gifting yourself and your eligible dependents trending products that support everyday health and self-care.
"Nothing says 'love' more than tending to someone's health and wellbeing, but FSA and HSA users often don't realize they can use their tax-free funds to give the gift of good health to their eligible dependents or to invest in their own health and self-care," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "And if you're enrolled in an FSA with a March 15 grace period deadline, there's no better time than now to check your balance and spend those funds to avoid a forfeiture."
Most-loved Products from Health-E Commerce® Employees
- Therabody Recovery ThermCube. Benefit from ice or heat therapy with this wearable, portable pain relieving device that can be used in multiple areas of the body. Sean from sales loves that there's no melting or mess, and the strap stays in place!
- Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Drink Mix Pouches. A convenient way to re-hydrate without adding sugar to your diet. Ideal for workouts, travel, or long days on the go. Cassie from marketing loves all the flavors and would "100%" recommend this product to friends.
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50. Prevent skin damage with this invisible, weightless sunscreen that layers seamlessly under makeup and encourages daily SPF use. Mairead from the data team wears it year 'round and loves that it goes on completely invisible, so it even works as a primer under makeup.
- Chirp XR 3-Pack. Maintain mobility and soothe sore muscles with multiple sizes that deliver relief for back and neck pain. Karly from marketing uses it to alleviate stiff back muscles and maintain healthy movement.
- Revive Heated Massage Gun, Caring Mill™ by Aura, Massages are a Valentine's Day favorite, and you can up your game with this combination of heat and percussion therapy that targets sore muscles at home or on the go. Ayanna from sales loves the combo of deep tissue massage and heat that makes recovery super easy!
- Sona Hot Stone Therapy System. Bring the spa to your home with therapeutic warmth that relieves muscle tension and eases stress. Jen from marketing uses this product to target back and shoulder pain and to treat herself to a more "luxurious" pain remedy.
- IMAK Pain Relieving Sleep Therapy Eye Pillow. Sleep is a cornerstone of good health, and this eye pillow is an effective way to improve sleep and treat headaches. James from marketing loves this product for its super soft texture and light-blocking qualities.
- Caring Mill™ Bug Bite Relief Patches. Unless you've been bitten by the love bug, keep these bug bite patches on hand for a fast, mess-free way to stop itching and irritation caused by insect bites. Sarah from marketing says it's the only thing that stops the itch of mosquito bites. "It feels like a magical patch for bug bites!"
- Magic Molecule Hypochlorous Acid Spray. A versatile, healing solution for skin that cleans and treats common ailments like eczema, acne, and rashes. Francel from marketing loves how versatile this product is. It's gentle enough for skin but effective for everyday disinfecting of cuts, bug bites, and more, without worrying about harsh chemicals.
- Momcozy Breast Milk Storage Bags. Nursing moms will appreciate these easy-to-use, self-standing breast milk storage bags. Make life easier while giving baby a healthy start. Skylar from sales loves using her FSA funds for this everyday item, because the real costs of parenthood add up quickly with everyday necessities like postnatal recovery products, pumping supplies, and infant-approved medicines. Being able to use her tax-free funds for these essentials is a true relief and has helped remove a lot of financial stress during an already emotional time.
About Health-E Commerce®
Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
