Health-E Commerce® Announces New Telehealth Collaboration With DoctorDerm to Expand Access to Prescription Skincare for Consumers who Shop FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ® the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services, today announced a new telehealth dermatology collaboration with DoctorDerm that expands access to prescription skincare solutions that can be purchased using tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds on FSA Store® and HSA Store®.

"Access and convenience are essential when it comes to managing personal health, and as wait times and availability of providers continues to cause delays in care, telehealth services will remain a reliable, trusted solution for individuals and families," said Keri Kaiser, Chief Marketing Officer at Health-E Commerce®. "Our collaboration with DoctorDerm makes it easy to use FSA and HSA funds to get the high-quality health care you need, when you need it."

DoctorDerm delivers dermatologist-created prescription skincare that is personalized to the individual patient's needs. The process begins with the completion of an online intake form, which is reviewed by a licensed provider. The end result is doctor-approved, prescription skincare (when clinically appropriate) that is formulated to address individual skin concerns without an in-person dermatology visit. Prescriptions are fulfilled through a licensed pharmacy and delivered directly to the individual's home, making the end-to-end experience even more convenient.

"DoctorDerm was built to simplify access to prescription dermatology care while keeping clinical decision-making at the center of the experience," said Dr. Michael Jude Welsch, MD, MBA, DoctorDerm. "We're proud to collaborate with Health-E Commerce® to streamline and personalize the dermatology experience for consumers."

To learn more about DoctorDerm services, visit FSA Store ® or HSA Store ®. Eligibility and reimbursement requirements may vary by plan, and consumers should check with their benefits administrator regarding documentation requirements.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in advocating for expanded eligibility of important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About DoctorDerm

DoctorDerm is a dermatologist-created prescription skincare company specializing in advanced formulations. These products are engineered for deep dermal delivery, combining multiple clinically studied ingredients to optimize treatment outcomes. Guided by medical expertise and licensed dermatologists, Doctor Derm delivers targeted solutions that elevate the standard of prescription skincare.

Disclaimer: DoctorDerm services are provided by licensed providers and are subject to medical judgment and state regulations. Prescriptions are issued only when clinically appropriate. FSA and HSA eligibility varies by plan and may require additional documentation.

