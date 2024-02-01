Show Your Love for Your Home This Valentine's Day with Tineco's Exclusive Product Discounts

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, show your love not just for your significant other, but also for your home! Tineco, a leading brand in innovative home cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce a special Valentine's Day promotion with deep discounts on select products.

From February 1st to 4th, save up to 20% on Tineco's top-rated smart vacuums and floor cleaners, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning routine and give your home the gift of cleanliness.

Tineco PURE ONE Station FurFree - Smart Cleaning Made Easy

The Tineco PURE ONE Station FurFree is the ultimate smart stick vacuum cleaner that redefines the cleaning experience. With its state-of-the-art 4-in-1 OmniHub station, maintenance is a breeze. This upgrade version not only provides an exceptional user experience but also ensures a hassle-free cleaning process.

Here are just a few of the PURE ONE Station FurFree's features:

  • Self-cleaning function for effortless maintenance
  • Full-path cleaning performance for a spotless finish
  • 3L dust bin that allows for up to 60 days of uninterrupted cleaning
  • Advanced 4-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of dust and debris
  • ZeroTangle technology prevents brushes from getting tangled
  • Lightweight design and 60 minutes of continuous runtime for a seamless cleaning experience

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue - Your Perfect Cleaning Companion

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue is the ultimate cleaning companion for modern homeowners. Say goodbye to the frustrations of traditional floor cleaning methods and welcome a revolutionary solution designed to bring unmatched convenience and efficiency to your cleaning routine.

The FLOOR ONE S5 Blue features:

  • Real Fresh Water Cleaning system for impeccably clean floors without any residue
  • Self-cleaning system and drying function for optimal hygiene and immediate usability
  • Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor provides maintenance reminders, cleaning reports, and valuable resources
  • Effortlessly achieves spotlessly clean floors

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO - The Ultimate 3-in-1 Cleaning Solution

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO is the perfect solution for all your vacuuming and cleaning needs. With its innovative 3-in-1 design, it's perfect for effortlessly cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors.

The FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO does it all:

  • Floor washing
  • Full-sized vacuuming
  • Lightweight handheld vacuuming with various attachments

Valentine's Day Promotion Details:

Don't miss out on this opportunity to show your love for your home this Valentine's Day! Visit the Tineco Amazon to learn more about these exclusive discounts.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

