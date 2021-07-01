Showcase your Company to Prospective Clients by Hosting a Virtual Local Solar Tour on the National Solar Tour

The National Solar Tour helps to spread solar contagion, where homes, businesses, schools, and other organizations across the country open their doors, yards and roofs to others who are looking to learn more about how they can utilize renewable energy to save money and the planet. It is about neighbors talking to each other about solar, energy efficiency, other sustainable upgrades, financing, recommendations on installers, local laws or issues. It's also an opportunity to connect in person or virtually, locally or globally.

Join the National Solar Tour and promote your company by hosting your own Local Solar Tour!

Hosting a Local Solar Tour only takes 3 steps:

The National Solar Tour team will generate a Tour webpage for your company with the information you filled out on the sign up form and the Solar Sites your customers create! All Local Solar Tour and Solar Sites have until August 15th to sign up but the sooner you sign up your Tour the more promotion time you get. Tour web pages will be on the National Solar Tour Map and video/photo tours will go live on October 2nd.

For more details on hosting a Local Solar Tour please refer to our How-to guide on hosting a Virtual Local Solar Tour or our Local Solar Tour Organizer Toolkit for an in-person event. Go to nationalsolartour.org/resources to find all the resources for you and your customers to host the perfect Local Solar Tour and Solar Sites.

We also welcome your support as a partner of the National Solar Tour. As a partner of the National Solar Tour, we will list your logo linked to your website on nationalsolartour.org . In return, you can either send an email to your network inviting solar advocates to host solar events or help spread the word by posting on your social media accounts. If you are interested in partnering with the National Solar Tour, please fill out this form .

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has 40 Chapters including Student Chapters. ASES publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter [email protected] for renewable energy professionals, and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series . The organization will also be hosting the 50th annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2021: Empowering a Sustainable Future in Boulder, CO from August 3-6, 2021. Learn more and register today at ases.org/conference .

If you have any questions about hosting or attending Local Solar Tours or Solar Sites or if you are interested in partnering with the National Solar Tour, contact [email protected] .

For National Solar Tour sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected] .

