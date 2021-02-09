Showcasing Virtual Technology at IBSx

Paradigm showcases virtual home design software, material takeoff services, and omni-channel quoting technology at IBSx. Tweet this

Homebuilders are expected to be especially interested in Paradigm Omni™ For Homebuilders, a virtual home design software that allows homebuyers to select, configure, and visualize interior and exterior design features on actual home models – all while remaining socially distant.

Paradigm's material takeoff service and omni-channel quoting software will also be featured at the virtual event.

Paradigm Estimate™ is a material takeoff service that removes the hassle of creating accurate takeoffs. Users of the innovative service simply upload a blueprint, and Paradigm Estimate quickly and accurately identifies all materials required to produce a building project quote.

Paradigm Omni™ for Manufacturers makes configuring and quoting complex building products fast and easy. It's an omni-channel selling solution that offers online, in-home, in-store, and dealer functionality to help you maximize sales in any channel.

"I think it's fitting that we're showcasing our virtual technologies at this virtual show," notes Ted Nafzger, Paradigm's Chief Revenue Officer. "Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and renovation markets, so we're looking forward to the digital dialog IBSx will help create for our industry."

For more information on the IBSx Conference, visit https://paradigm.ibsxvirtual.com/

About Paradigm: Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both the new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales, creating operational efficiencies, and improving the customer experience.

