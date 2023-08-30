Shower Heads and Systems Market size to grow by USD 696.24 million between 2022 - 2027 | Product innovation and wide product assortment drives market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shower heads and systems market size is expected to grow by USD 696.24 million during 2023-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.45%. This growth is driven by factors such as innovative product offerings, a diverse range of choices, demand for home improvement, and emerging markets. APAC is forecast to contribute 40% to the growth of the global shower heads and systems market during the forecast period. For more insights on market size, download the sample report

Shower Heads and Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shower Heads and Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the shower heads and systems market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Shower systems and Shower heads), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global shower heads and systems market.

Shower Heads and Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region stands out as a significant contributor to the shower heads and systems market's growth. With an estimated 40% contribution to the market's expansion during the forecast period, APAC showcases a burgeoning demand for contemporary bathroom fixtures. Factors like urbanization, water conservation awareness, and the appeal of smart shower systems are propelling the market forward. Notably, countries such as China and India present substantial market potential, driven by rising disposable incomes and increased residential and commercial construction activities.

Technavio's report also comes with information on market drivers, trends and challenges, download the sample report here

Shower Heads and Systems Market: Company Analysis

The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

Colston Bath

Eczacibasi Holding AS

FIMA CARLO FRATTINI S.P.A .

. Globe Union Industrial Corp.

High Sierra Showerheads

HIMARK SANITARY WARE CO. LTD.

Jacuzzi Brands LLC

Jaquar Group

Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corp.

Masco Corp.

Moen Inc.

Nikles Inter AG

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Buy the full report here

