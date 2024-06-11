Showhomes Embarks on New Era Under Franchisee Leadership

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Showhomes ( www.showhomes.com ), a leading name in home staging for over 35 years, has announced a new chapter in its history. Marisa Salas – a Showhomes franchisee since 2009 – has acquired the Showhomes Franchise Company from real estate investor Bert Lyles.

"I am particularly pleased to have sold Showhomes to its leading franchisee," said Mr. Lyles, who will remain on the company's board. "It gives me great pride and peace of mind to know the future of the Showhomes system is in Marisa's capable hands."

With 22 locations in 13 states, Showhomes is the only home staging provider with an extensive nationwide footprint. Post this

With extensive operating experience and a deep understanding of the Showhomes system, Salas is well-equipped to lead the company into a bright future. Her husband, financier Aurelio "Al" Salas, has been appointed interim CEO of the Showhomes system.

"Marisa and I could not be more excited to be leading this new era for a brand that has been such a storied pioneer in its category," said Mr. Salas. "With 22 franchised operations in 13 states, Showhomes remains the only home staging provider with an extensive nationwide footprint. We have a comprehensive vision for the future of Showhomes, including significantly expanding our network of locations, leveraging our brand recognition, strengthening our system operationally, and ensuring a great financial future for our studio principals."

Showhomes has a demonstrated track record of success, having helped over 17,000 homeowners and realtors sell homes valued at over $13 billion. The brand has also received national recognition, including features on The Today Show, HGTV, and the Travel Channel, and was awarded "Best Overall Home Staging Company" by Bob Vila.

The company's success ultimately comes from its dedicated team of Showhomes Studio Principals – passionate tastemakers and experts in their local markets, equipped with the proven Showhomes know-how that has helped countless homeowners and realtors achieve property marketing success. Each Studio Principal is invested in their community and understands the unique preferences of buyers in their area. With ongoing support and guidance provided by the Salas' and the Showhomes Franchise Company, these Studio Principals are ready to continue delivering exceptional results for their clients. "Trust continues to be the cornerstone of Showhomes," said Salas.

About Showhomes

Showhomes is the country's leading home staging franchise – with 22 locations in 13 states. Showhomes studio professionals are proven leaders at maximizing property potential, empowering homeowners and their realtors to sell homes faster for more. With a commitment to responsiveness, a track record second to none, and a growing nationwide network – Showhomes remains the nation's trusted partner for state-of-the-art home staging, home updating, and interior design.

Find your local Showhomes studio today at www.showhomes.com .

For press inquiries please contact:

Ms. Johana Cordones | Corporate Communications Lead

[email protected]

SOURCE Showhomes Franchise Company, LLC