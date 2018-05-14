ShowingTime to Provide Enhanced Agent-to-Agent Messaging to Nearly 1 Million Real Estate Agents to Streamline Homebuying

"We're excited to announce this major new product functionality," Lane said. "We've been collaborating with our MLS and Association clients on their messaging needs to create this enhancement. It is common for agents to correspond prior to scheduling a showing. With this new functionality, they will be able to do so, then immediately book showings when needed. We think this feature will be especially helpful in markets with limited inventory where offers are made as soon as the property goes 'Active' in the MLS.

"Our showing management systems are already used to send tens of millions of text messages, emails and push notifications each month to manage more than 4 million showings. Adding this feature will likely double the ShowingTime message volume as we expand our functionality to cover other forms of correspondence besides showings."

ShowingTime will begin rolling out its enhanced agent-to-agent messaging feature in the next 30 days and expects to make it available to all MLS and Association clients by the end of the year.

Lane also announced today that ShowingTime has signed 35 new MLS-wide licenses since the 2017 NAR REALTORS® Conference & Expo, including new services for the Greater Greenville Association of REALTORS®, First Multiple Listing Service of Atlanta, and The MLSTM of Los Angeles. ShowingTime products and services are now used in more than 200 MLSs throughout North America.

ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process for real estate agents, buyers and sellers. Its MarketStats division provides interactive tools and market reports for MLSs, associations, brokers, agents and other real estate companies, along with recruiting software that enables brokers to identify top agents. ShowingTime products are used in more than 200 MLSs representing over 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

