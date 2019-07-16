ShowMeCables Offers Belden REVConnect Products for More Reliable Deployments

Designed as a universal system for IP connectivity systems including LAN to WAP, A/V, IP cameras and IoT sensors, Belden REVConnect blends reliability, ease of use and versatility into a single end-user solution. REVConnect works with multiple types of category cable including STP, UTP, bonded and non-bonded pairs, and Cat5e to 10GX. Belden's revolutionary REVConnect reduces installation time by 50% while offering 99% first-pass yield to reduce rework costs. Instead of terminating directly to a jack or plug, all terminations are made to the REVConnect core. This allows integrators and technicians to learn a single process for terminations. Using a single REVConnect installation tool, wires can be both cut and terminated in a single easy step. From there, a REVConnect core can snap into eight different connectors including jacks and plugs.

"REVConnect technology, plus Belden's superior construction, make this the only way to execute an easy and time-efficient installation," said Jeff Crenshaw, Product Manager.

On-hand testing showed that REVConnect can easily be installed more than 3x faster than conventional keystone Ethernet jacks. This increased speed and efficiency make REVConnect the best choice for any enterprise.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.showmecables.com/belden-revconnect.

For inquiries, ShowMeCables can be contacted at +1-888-519-9505.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables is a leading eCommerce brand that specializes in providing a large portfolio of in-stock IT, voice, video, and data network cables and connectivity products. ShowMeCables is the chosen supplier for network and IT infrastructure cable assemblies used by professional installers and consumers alike. Backed by a highly knowledgeable support staff of industry experts, the company offers its full inventory of in-stock products while also providing best-in-class customer and technical support. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics company.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

