Showtime Sound LLC Wins Regional Title in FOH Magazine's 2025 Hometown Hero Awards

Frederick-Based Event Production Company Wins Industry Award

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Showtime Sound LLC, based in Frederick, Maryland, has risen to the top, earning the title of 2025 Regional "Hometown Hero – Sound Company of the Year" for the Northeast region from Front of House Magazine. This recognition places Showtime among the elite few advancing to the national Parnelli Awards, one of the live production industry's highest honors.

Showtime Sound wins Front of House Magazine’s Hometown Hero – Sound Company of the Year” for the Northeast region. Photo Credit: Pete Redel

Each year, FOH Magazine highlights outstanding production companies across six regions of North America. After public nominations and industry voting, one winner emerges from each region. These six companies move on to the Parnelli Awards ballot, where one is ultimately named Hometown Hero Sound Company of the Year at the ceremony taking place on January 24, 2026, during the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. By securing their regional win, Showtime Sound LLC has earned a coveted spot on that national stage.

Showtime's victory did not happen overnight. It is the result of years of careful refinement, long days, longer nights, and a team that treats every stage as an opportunity to exceed expectations. While many production companies specialize in one discipline, Showtime has built its reputation on mastering them all: audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline. Their integrated approach allows them to take on projects of every scale and style, from community celebrations to complex touring productions.

Beyond their technical capabilities, Showtime has cultivated something even greater: trust. Clients return year after year because they know the Showtime team listens, adapts, and delivers. Crews enjoy working with them because they lead with professionalism, not ego. Local partners value them because they invest in the community that shaped them. This combination of skill, reliability, and rootedness is ultimately what propelled Showtime to the top of FOH's regional selection.

For Frederick, this award shines a national spotlight on a company that continues to elevate the local arts and entertainment landscape. For the wider production industry, it is a reminder that innovation and excellence are not limited to major metropolitan hubs. Sometimes the most forward-thinking companies grow from smaller communities with big ambition.

Showtime's leadership has long emphasized that every event, no matter the size, receives the same careful attention. Their mantra, "Your event is our reputation," continues to guide their work and resonate with clients worldwide. This award affirms that philosophy on a regional scale, setting the stage for even greater recognition in the months ahead.

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

ABOUT FRONT of HOUSE (FOH) Magazine

FRONT of HOUSE (FOH) Magazine is a leading trade publication for the live sound and audio production industry, covering news, products, tours, and technology for concerts, theater, installations, and houses of worship. Published monthly by Timeless Communications, the magazine offers print and digital formats and is known for providing in-depth coverage and commentary relevant to audio professionals, enthusiasts, and students. https://fohonline.com

SOURCE Showtime Sound, LLC