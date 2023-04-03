Shred Sensitive Documents, Hunger at Comerica's Mangum Banking Center on April 15

HOUSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain Incorporated will securely shred sensitive paper documents for free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Comerica Bank's Mangum Banking Center (2201 Mangum Road, Houston 77092).

Comerica Bank also will help shred hunger at the event. The Houston Food Bank will be on-site to collect cash and credit card donations, as well as nonperishable food items.

Comerica Bank Shred Day

"At Comerica, we are committed to building strong and sustainable communities by providing resources that promote financial education as well as donating to nonprofit organizations to help maximize positive impact," said Jason Baker, Comerica Bank's Houston Market President. "Shred Day raises awareness about identity theft prevention and the importance of recycling while providing support to those facing hunger in our community."

All paper from Shred Day Houston will be turned into pulp and recycled after being securely destroyed.

The public, including small business owners and nonprofits, is invited to bring personal or business paper documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. There is no limit to the amount of paper individuals can bring, and those with large loads will be accommodated. A complete list of Shred Day guidelines and more event details can be found at www.comerica.com/ShredDayHouston.

"This year's event falls just a few days before the tax deadline, so it is a great reminder to dispose of your tax documents seven years or older," Baker said. "It also is an opportunity for small businesses and organizations to safeguard their reputation by securely shredding sensitive and confidential paper documents."

Since 2013, Shred Day Houston has securely destroyed and recycled more than 920,000 pounds of paper and provided 313,000 meals for area residents facing hunger.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

