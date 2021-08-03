Shrieve Welcomes George Fuller as New CEO

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrieve Chemical Company, LLC ("Shrieve"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading value-added marketer of industrial chemicals and specialty lubricants, is excited to announce the appointment of George Fuller as Chief Executive Officer. Based at Shrieve's headquarters in The Woodlands, TX, Fuller will be responsible for leading global activities during Shrieve's next phase of growth.

Ted Threadgill, who will continue as President of Shrieve, said, "George brings a wealth of global chemical distribution experience and a proven track record, and I am excited to work with him. I am confident he will be an outstanding leader to guide the next chapter of Shrieve's growth to ensure we continue to provide exceptional service to our supplier partners and customers."

Fuller joins Shrieve with more than 30 years of chemical industry experience, including executive management roles with Univar, Hydrite Chemical, and Christensen Inc. "Shrieve has a long history of bringing an entrepreneurial mindset to the needs of its customers and suppliers. It's an enormous privilege to continue the growth that Ted has led over the past five years, and I am honored and excited to lead the team," said Fuller.

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a value-added marketer of industrial chemicals and specialty lubricants. The company markets and sells over 700 products into more than 40 countries from over 600 suppliers with support from manufacturing and research and development facilities in North America and Asia. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has been known for its market knowledge, consistency of supply, exceptional customer support and service, broad product slate and logistics capabilities. For more information, visit www.shrieve.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

