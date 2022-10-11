Shrimp Market Size to be Worth $23.21 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shrimp market size is expected to reach USD 23.21 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is accelerated by the increasing demand for brown shrimp in the healthcare industry.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8 % from 2022 to 2028, owing to the increasing demand for cuttlefish skewers in the region. The increasing demand for stuffed seafood with dill sauce from the consumers of the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the market by contributing over 37% revenue share in 2021, due to the growing demand for ambient seafood, and frozen & chilled seafood in China and Japan . The increasing demand for premium shrimp fishery from the shrimp consumers of China and India will help in boosting the market growth. The market share of China is driven by the rising consumption rate of cooked seafood products.

Read full market research report, "Shrimp Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Pink, Brown), By Source (Cold Water, Hot Water), By Form (Frozen, Canned), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Shrimp Market Growth & Trends In December 2020, the Thailand department of internal trade launched a set of measures to help the fish catchers of Samut Sakhon (Thailand). These kinds of initiatives will support the business of frozen seafood in the coming years, which is poised to drive significant growth during the forecast period. The rising demand to procure canned shrimp products at an affordable cost is an upcoming opportunity for the market.

The hot water segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the assessment period. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for pistol shrimps from the consumers of South-East Asian countries. The growing consumption of hot water shrimp in developed countries to maintain body metabolism is propelling the market growth.

The key players in the market are launching value-added salmon skewers products to meet the growing demand for seafood. At present, key players are focusing more on the adoption of e-commerce platforms to meet the demand for cuttlefish skewers. Technologically advanced storage systems are being adopted by the key players to improve the life-cycle of shrimps. The growing demand for shrimp from the healthcare and food industries is projected to drive significant market growth during the assessment period.

Specialty stores contributed a share of more than 31% to the global market revenue in 2021. The specialty stores consist of retail providers, such as domestic frozen food suppliers and seafood shops. Domestic suppliers are delivering a variety of frozen shrimps at an affordable cost, which will drive the segmental growth. The ease of availability of raw materials required for seafood and the connectivity of several distribution channels in the Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the industry with a revenue share of more than 37% in 2021. The growing consumption of brown shrimp in China and India to maintain sustainability in health is a major factor propelling the market growth. The fishery department of Japan is providing funding to the shrimp catchers to expand their storage capacity. These kinds of government measures are anticipated to boost market growth. The key players located in China and Japan are implementing frozen techniques to improve the lifespan of shrimp, which is expected to raise product sales. Shrimp Market Segmentation

Canned Seafood Market - The global canned seafood market size is expected to reach USD 50.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for essential fatty acids and proteins in consumer diets has contributed to the growth of canned seafood in the recent years. Moreover, the growing popularity of chemical-free packaged seafood with higher shelf life has promoted the adoption of canned seafood among consumers.

- The global fresh fish market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2028. The growing demand for and consumption of fresh fish products in developed and developing economies is driving the market. Aquaculture Salmon Fish Market - The global aquaculture salmon fish market size is expected to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is accelerated by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat salmon salad products from the consumers of North America .

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.