Shrimply the Best Campaign Launches With Upgraded Tech From NuxGame

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame will join SiGMA Central Europe 2025 in Rome to showcase its latest product upgrades and engagement features. The company's new Shrimply the Best campaign, crafted around these upgrades, celebrates top-level technology from a solid iGaming solution provider backed by mutually beneficial partnerships.

What NuxGame Brings to SiGMA Central Europe 2025

16,500+ casino games from 130+ providers. Casino Game Aggregator from NuxGame gives operators instant access to one of the largest gaming content libraries in the market, all through a single casino API integration and contract.

NuxGame will present a collection of its updated casino software solution functionality designed to help operators launch faster, engage better, and grow stronger. Attendees can discuss all updates with the company experts in person at Stand 4041, November 3–6, 2025.

Executive Quote

"Good technology is important, but real success comes from strong relationships. Our Shrimply the Best campaign emphasizes the value of trust and working closely with partners."

— Yanina Kaplya, Chief Marketing Officer at NuxGame

Benefits for iGaming Operators

Faster project launches thanks to ready-made platform modules and fast integration.

Global expansion with crypto support, sweepstakes, multilanguage capabilities, and Telegram integration.

support, sweepstakes, multilanguage capabilities, and Telegram integration. Wider game selection to attract and retain more players.

Better player engagement using such gamification tools as Achievements and Spin Wheel.

One API access to all games and updates: saves time and reduces development effort.

Reliable performance with 99.9% system uptime for all product types ( casino , sportsbook, crypto etc).

It's worth noting that Casino Game Aggregator from NuxGame was recently shortlisted at the EGR Italy Awards 2025 and the SiGMA Central Europe Awards for Innovation, emphasizing the industry recognition of its quality and operator-focused value.

How to Get Started With Upgraded Solutions From NuxGame

Visit NuxGame at Stand 4041 during SiGMA Central Europe 2025 to discover new features in person. Book a personalized walkthrough of the updated tools: explore gamification, sweepstakes platform, aggregator access, and crypto -ready software. Work with the NuxGame support team to activate features that fit your business, with fast onboarding and full technical guidance.

About NuxGame

NuxGame is a B2B iGaming solutions provider that combines strong platform stability with tools developed to boost player activity and long-term engagement.

