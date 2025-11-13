NuxGame Takes Home Two EiGE Awards for iGaming Excellence

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame has been recognized at the 2025 European iGaming Excellence Awards in Warsaw, receiving two titles for innovation in casino software solutions and the impact of its "DONUT MISS OUT" campaign.

What Secured NuxGame "Best Innovation in iGaming Technology"

NuxGame was honored for its ready-to-deploy iGaming platform, which allows operators to launch faster with game content, player engagement tools, and bonus functionality already integrated. The platform features a modular architecture, which contributes to effortless scaling without replatforming, and offers access to 16,500+ games from trusted providers via the Casino Games Aggregator solution.

How "DONUT MISS OUT" Became a Winning Campaign

"DONUT MISS OUT" showed how creative ideas can lead to business success. The campaign created a warm and engaging environment that helped the team connect with the right audience at iGB L!VE London. It was both part of the branding and a focused sales effort that brought the company real leads. Trade publications noticed the strong execution, and the campaign's impact reached beyond the event. Both awards are a visible confirmation that the commitment of NuxGame extends way beyond being a reliable iGaming solution provider : the team stands by their clients as a true, long-term partner.

Executive Quote

"The awards prove what's possible when solid technology and hard work of true professionals come together. They show the outstanding efforts of our entire team across product development, platform support, and marketing. We are proud to provide high-quality, creative solutions that help our clients succeed."

— Daniel Heywood, CEO at NuxGame

How iGaming Operators Benefit From NuxGame Award-Winning Work

Turnkey sportsbook and casino platform ready to launch in days.

platform ready to launch in days. Fully customizable features with no coding required.

24/7 customer support from experienced iGaming professionals.

Access to 16,500+ games via one API: no need to replatform.

Built-in fraud detection for secure business operations.

detection for secure business operations. Engagement tools to boost player retention and activity.

Crypto and fiat payments available right from the start.

and fiat payments available right from the start. Award-winning execution backed by technology, creativity, and teamwork.

How to Get Started With NuxGame

Contact the team to book a demo and learn more about the award-winning platform. Start integration with full onboarding and dedicated support. Let NuxGame experts help scale your offering with more games, crypto tools, and sweepstakes.

About NuxGame

NuxGame is a B2B iGaming software provider delivering fast-launch casino and sportsbook solutions with full customization and 24/7 expert support.

