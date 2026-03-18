ShiftMed Announces Integration with symplr Smart Square to Expand Flexible Staffing for Health Systems

Integration connects predictive workforce planning with real-time clinician marketplace to modernize hospital staffing

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, the leader in AI-powered Open Shift Management, today announced a technology integration with symplr that connects ShiftMed's on-demand clinician marketplace to symplr Smart Square®, a Best in KLAS enterprise workforce management platform used by health systems nationwide.

The integration enables health systems using Smart Square to seamlessly route approved open shifts to ShiftMed's marketplace when additional staffing support is needed. Smart Square remains the system of record for workforce planning, scheduling, and predictive forecasting, while ShiftMed provides an integrated marketplace to help fill gaps quickly and efficiently.

Through Smart Square's enterprise scheduling and predictive analytics capabilities, health systems can plan and optimize staffing up to 30-60 days in advance. Shifts can be strategically incentivized based on each organization's business rules to support workforce goals and drive higher fill rates. When staffing gaps are identified and internal resources are insufficient, eligible open shifts can be made available to ShiftMed's credential-matched clinicians in real time. Confirmed shifts automatically reconcile back into Smart Square, maintaining centralized oversight and schedule integrity within the symplr platform.

By embedding marketplace access directly into existing Smart Square workflows, the integration helps health systems strengthen fulfillment speed without disrupting established workforce operations or requiring a new scheduling system.

"Healthcare systems are under intense pressure to control labor costs while maintaining quality of care," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "By partnering with symplr, we are delivering a modern workforce operating model that aligns predictive planning with real-time fulfillment. Health systems can staff faster, reduce premium labor spend, and create a better experience for clinicians."

The announcement comes as health systems navigate mounting workforce pressures. An estimated 4.7 million nurses are expected to retire by 2030, while newer generations of clinicians increasingly prioritize flexibility and mobile-first experiences. Health systems must balance long-term workforce strategy with more dynamic staffing models.

To learn more, visit www.shiftmed.com.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed's Workforce Management Suite helps health systems reduce costs and improve workforce efficiency through an AI-driven workforce operating layer. In 2025 alone, ShiftMed supported more than 631,000 shifts, helping health systems generate over $189 million in labor savings. By embedding AI throughout the shift fulfillment process, ShiftMed enables healthcare leaders to optimize labor, reduce premium spend, and gain greater operational control. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing HR and scheduling systems, delivering a comprehensive, data-driven view of workforce performance.

The suite includes ShiftMed Flex, a custom-branded mobile app that enables health systems to engage and credential clinicians to expand their internal float pools, cover open shifts, and reduce premium pay. It also includes the ShiftMed Unlimited Network, extending a health system's reach to more than 250,000 W2, fully credentialed community-based clinicians. Through intelligent matching and real-time shift visibility, ShiftMed ensures consistent, high-quality fulfillment while reducing reliance on premium labor. The platform operates nationwide serving partners in over 165+ markets.

For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com

Media Contact:

Jensen Charbonneau

AM Public Relations for ShiftMed

[email protected]

SOURCE ShiftMed