Shrub Oak International School's Music Program Demonstrates the Power of Individualized Learning for Autistic Students

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to highlight its Music Education Program, a unique and highly individualized offering that blends therapeutic expression with skill-based learning to support the growth of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Rooted in students' strengths, passions, and individual learning profiles, the program provides meaningful opportunities for autistic students to build musicianship while developing essential life skills such as confidence, resilience, communication, and collaboration.

Student enjoying music class at Shrub Oak International School, a therapeutic day and residential program for autistic children, adolescents, and young adults.

Music education at Shrub Oak International School is intentionally designed to support growth beyond performance. While students explore instruments, singing, and creative expression, they are also encouraged to recognize and confront challenges, identify coping strategies, and build perseverance through consistent practice. In this way, music becomes both a learning tool and a therapeutic outlet, helping students develop emotional regulation, flexibility, problem-solving, and self-advocacy in a structured, motivating environment.

"Strengths cannot exist without weaknesses, and music gives our students a safe and meaningful way to recognize and work through challenges," said Jeana Alfano, Music Teacher at Shrub Oak International School. "Musicianship requires teamwork, confidence, resilience, and dedication—skills that students actively cultivate in class."

The Music Education Program is structured to meet students where they are, offering thoughtfully differentiated instruction that supports a wide range of communication styles, sensory needs, and learning preferences. Students develop foundational musicianship skills such as rhythm, timing, coordination, listening, and expression while strengthening independence and peer connection through shared creative experiences.

During her four years teaching at Shrub Oak International School, Alfano has witnessed powerful examples of student growth through individualized instruction and long-term skill development. One student began simply by singing while Alfano accompanied her. Over time, she learned to accompany herself on the piano and now performs as part of a duet, playing bass guitar, singing lead vocals, and collaborating while Alfano provides guitar and backup vocals.

Another example is a Deaf student who initially connected to music through drumming, which provided strong physical feedback and sensory stimulation. Through close collaboration with ASL interpreters and differentiated instruction, that student is now expanding their relationship with music by performing on the piano, maintaining rhythm and tempo through a new modality and building skills in timing and coordination.

A third student who previously declined to participate in music class now attends daily, including outside of scheduled class hours, and has co-written three original songs that will be recorded and shared within the school community. The student's transformation reflects the program's ability to foster trust, motivation, and sustained engagement over time.

As a culminating opportunity each semester, students may also participate in a community-wide Music Showcase, applying the skills they have developed through rehearsal, collaboration, and creative expression. Students perform in cohort groups, and some students may choose to perform solos after receiving one-on-one coaching and feedback, further reinforcing accountability, responsibility, and confidence.

Ultimately, Shrub Oak International School's Music Education Program is not just about learning music, it is about helping autistic students build self-expression, confidence, and personal growth that transcends the classroom experience. Through individualized instruction and meaningful opportunities to collaborate and create, the program reflects Shrub Oak's strengths- and passion-based approach to helping students succeed.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School