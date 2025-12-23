Shrub Oak International School Celebrates Student Creativity at Winter Art & Music Showcase

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School, a leading therapeutic day and residential program serving autistic children, adolescents, and young adults, proudly hosted its recent Winter Student Showcase, an inspiring celebration of student creativity through art and music.

Shrub Oak International School student creates giant paper-mache octopus for under-the-sea themed winter student art showcase.

The Winter Showcase highlighted the remarkable talents of Shrub Oak students across the visual and performing arts, transforming the school's Hub and auditorium into vibrant gallery and performance spaces. More than 300 pieces of student artwork were displayed, reflecting months of exploration, skill-building, and self-expression. Among the standout installations were large-scale paper-mache creations—including an octopus, seahorse, and sea turtle—suspended from the ceiling, creating an immersive and imaginative under-the-sea environment for students, staff, and families.

The event also featured student musical performances that showcased collaboration, confidence, and growth. Together, the art and music components underscored Shrub Oak's commitment to providing meaningful, creative opportunities that support communication, emotional expression, and personal achievement.

"This showcase is a powerful reflection of what our students can accomplish when they are supported by passionate, dedicated educators," said Nancy Tritsch, MS Ed, EdM, Director of Education at Shrub Oak International School. "Our art and music teachers do incredible work every day—meeting students where they are, nurturing their strengths, and guiding them toward something they can be proud of. The creativity and joy on display at this showcase truly speaks to their commitment and to our students' growth."

The Winter Student Showcase is one of many ways Shrub Oak integrates the arts into its therapeutic and educational programming. By emphasizing process, creativity, and collaboration, the school provides students with opportunities to build confidence, develop skills, and share their accomplishments within a supportive community.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, the school helps students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org.

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School