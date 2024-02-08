SHS - Stahl-Holding-Saar Selects Ivalua to Digitize and Streamline Direct and Indirect Source-to-Pay Processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and OptiBuy – a WNS Company, a procurement management consulting firm, today announced that SHS – Stahl-Holding-Saar (SHS), one of Germany's largest steel producers, has selected Ivalua's Source-to-Pay (S2P) solution to transform both its direct and indirect procurement processes.

SHS - Stahl-Holding-Saar is a leading steel industry holding and management company in Germany. With a yearly sales volume of approximately EUR 7 billion and a workforce of around 14,000 employees, SHS is one of the largest employers in the German region of Saarland.

In need of a robust, yet flexible solution to streamline its procurement operations, SHS selected Ivalua to automate processes and curb maverick spend. The partnership will empower SHS to digitize and automate S2P processes resulting in greater efficiency and better control over its supply chain operations.

Furthermore, the visibility into the procurement lifecycle provided by Ivalua will play a critical role in supporting SHS's Green Steel Transition , which highlights the company's efforts to manufacture steel products in the most modern and sustainable way possible.

"The ongoing commitment and expertise demonstrated by the Ivalua team were instrumental during the selection process," said Markus Lauer, CFO and CPO from SHS. "We are delighted to embark on our digital transformation journey with Ivalua and look forward to leveraging the platform's insights to make our supply chain operations more efficient and contribute to our sustainability objectives."

"OptiBuy is proud to contribute our expertise to this procurement transformation project at SHS," stated Tomasz Gonsior, Senior Director at OptiBuy. "Our role in deploying Ivalua's S2P solution underscores our dedication to excellence, especially in managing the complex and voluminous processes of services procurement, acceptance, and payment. We are committed to enhancing SHS's procurement efficiency and supporting their digital and sustainable evolution in the steel sector."

"The comprehensive features of Ivalua's S2P platform will enable SHS to make data-driven decisions to enhance its supply chain resilience and support its commitment to continuously improve sustainability practices in its steel manufacturing operations," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ivalua. "We are pleased to play a central role in SHS's digital transformation."

About SHS – Stahl-Holding-Saar:

SHS – Stahl-Holding-Saar GmbH & Co. KGaA (SHS) is an operational management holding company with around 14,000 employees and a sales volume of roughly EUR 7 billion. As Germany's fourth largest steel producer, its companies produce around 5 million tons of steel that is ready for shipment.

It actively performs tasks for the two major steel companies in Saarland, Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke (Dillinger) and Saarstahl AG. This has enabled both companies to work more closely together beyond the previously existing cooperative ventures and to have a stronger presence in their markets. The companies are working in unison to grow, to become more flexible and to increase competitiveness in their respective markets. The SHS Group is wholly owned by the private-law industrial foundation Montan-Stiftung-Saar, which aims to strengthen and safeguard the two major steel companies in the Saar region.

For more information: www.stahl-holding-saar.de

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

