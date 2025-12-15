Shulman Rogers Welcomes Kevin Lees to its Corporate and Investment Funds Practices

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers is pleased to announce that Kevin Lees has joined the firm as a Shareholder in the Corporate and Investment Funds practices. Kevin brings nearly twenty years of experience advising fund sponsors and institutional investors in the United States and around the world. His arrival significantly strengthens two of the firm's fastest-growing practice areas and adds depth to the team supporting private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, credit, secondaries and other private capital strategies.

Kevin A. Lees

Kevin has guided clients through the full lifecycle of private fund formation and management. His work encompasses a wide range of investment structures across Latin America, Europe and Asia, including private equity and buyout funds, evergreen vehicles, real estate and energy funds, fund-of-funds, joint ventures, sports league structures and small business investment companies (SBICs). He regularly leads complex cross-border matters involving components in Delaware, the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Mauritius. Clients value his ability to coordinate seamlessly with local counsel and to deliver clear, practical guidance tailored to each sponsor's strategy, regulatory requirements and investor base. As fund counsel, Kevin understands the importance of coordinating with transaction, credit, tax, accounting and other advisors to ensure a seamless experience for his clients.

His work routinely spans the full suite of drafting and negotiating fund documents, including limited partnership agreements, subscription documents, side letters, co-investment arrangements, separately managed accounts, as well as upper-tier management and economic structures. Kevin also supports clients with regulatory advice under the Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Investment Company Act of 1940 and Advisers Act of 1940.

Kevin previously served as in-house counsel for a global private equity firm, where he directed its registered investment adviser (RIA) compliance program. Drawing on that experience, he now assists both registered and exempt advisers with registration, compliance, SEC examinations and implementation of new regulatory initiatives, including the Marketing Rule and other recent SEC rulemakings.

"Kevin is a tremendous addition to our corporate and investment funds practices," said Sam Spiritos, Managing Shareholder of Shulman Rogers. "His global experience and practical approach strengthen our ability to support fund sponsors and investors at every stage of the private capital lifecycle."

Known for helping clients move quickly and make informed decisions, Kevin will be based in the firm's Potomac office. As Co-Chair of the Investment Funds Practice, he will collaborate closely with colleagues across the Corporate, Tax, Real Estate, M&A and Startup practices to support the continued growth of the firm's private capital platform.

