Shulman Rogers Welcomes Ricardo Jackman to the Sports and Entertainment Practice

Ricardo has served as a trusted advisor to professional athletes and entertainers for more than twenty years, handling all of their legal needs including production deals (both musical and TV/Film), recording contracts, Executive Producer and Producer credits, agreement negotiation, endorsement and marketing deals. He has successfully negotiated deals with entities such as: Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Netflix, ABC, Showtime, Universal Pictures, Def Jam Records, Interscope Records, J Records, Bad Boy Records, Roc Nation, Crown Royal, Ciroc, to name a few.

"I was attracted to Shulman Rogers because of the firm's entrepreneurial spirit and its commitment to providing each client with customized services to enhance and optimize their successes," says Ricardo. "The hands-on delivery of legal services creates a level of comfort conducive to long-term client relationships."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for business clients, including real estate, corporate, intellectual property, start-up, regulatory, immigration and employment law services, as well as a cadre of personal services for individuals and families. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

Related Links

http://www.shulmanrogers.com

