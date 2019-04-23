Shutterstock and AP Renew Multiyear Distribution Deal

The three-year deal continues to give Shutterstock customers access to approximately 3,000 images daily, from breaking news to red carpets to live sporting events, as well as provides access to iconic news images from the vast AP Archive.

AP is a leading global news agency, delivering up-to-the-minute news, sports and entertainment images worldwide, including from every statehouse in the U.S. An independent, not-for-profit news organization with staffers in more than 250 locations around the world, AP is a recognized and globally trusted source for news as it happens.

"We are pleased to be able to extend our collaboration with AP and offer their award-winning images to our customers in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland," said Donna Granato, General Manager of Shutterstock Editorial. "AP has a clear focus on newsgathering and is committed to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism. AP's content is trusted globally and is in high demand among newsrooms and media outlets around the world."

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Shutterstock," said Ted Mendelsohn, AP vice president for commercial and digital markets. "AP's news content and Shutterstock's strength in technology and visual discovery are a terrific match."

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 650,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 250 million images and more than 13 million video clips available.

Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Rex Features, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. Founded in 1846, AP today is the most trusted source of independent news and information. On any given day, more than half the world's population sees news from AP. On the web: www.ap.org

