Shutterstock Announces Share Repurchase Program

Share Repurchase Program Reflects Company's Strong Free Cash Flow Generation, Healthy Balance Sheet and Commitment to Delivering Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to purchase up to $100 million of its common stock. The Company expects to fund repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and future financing transactions. Accordingly, the Company's stock repurchase program is subject to the Company having available cash to fund repurchases.

"Given our strong free cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet, Shutterstock is uniquely positioned as a technology company to be able to invest for organic and inorganic growth while also consistently returning value to shareholders through a mix of dividends and share buybacks," remarked Paul Hennessy, CEO of Shutterstock. "I'm delighted to announce this program, which we believe reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value through our thoughtful approach to capital allocation."

Under the program, management is authorized to purchase shares from time to time through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions at prevailing prices as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations.

