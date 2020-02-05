Shutterstock Celebrates Oscar-Nominated Films with Reimagined Movie Posters

The renowned artists selected to serve as an influence for the designs range from contemporary to classic, and chaotic to minimalist. With distinctive elements such as the oversaturated colors of Japanese contemporary artist, Yayoi Kusama, and iconic imagery like the unmistakable swimming pool from influential British artist, David Hockney, each design is a unique retelling of a best picture nominee. The vibrant and sometimes playful colors, styles and techniques of pop artists offer fresh and unexpected perspectives on this year's top films, which tell a variety of powerful and captivating stories. The hundreds of millions of high-quality images provided by over 1 million talented contributors around the world serve as the foundation for each of the creative works, demonstrating the sheer volume and relevancy of content available in Shutterstock's collection.

This year's list of nominated films and artists that inspired the designers include:

1917 inspired by David Carson

inspired by Ford v Ferrari inspired by Takashi Murakami

inspired by Jojo Rabbit inspired by Yayoi Kusama

inspired by Joker inspired by Daniel Norris

inspired by Little Women inspired by Pauline Boty

inspired by Marriage Story inspired by Robert Indiana

inspired by Robert Indiana Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood inspired by David Hockney

inspired by Parasite inspired by Saul Bass

inspired by The Irishman inspired by Thierry Guetta

"From depressed divorcées and supportive sisters to action heroes and comic book villains, this year's nominated films provide a surplus of inspiration for our designers to create this unique poster series," said Mike McCabe, VP, Creative at Shutterstock. "Not only does this tradition serve as a fun exercise for our creative team to explore the depth of the Shutterstock collection as a customer, but it also demonstrates the unique ways in which the incredible artwork of our contributor community can be recombined to create something new."

In addition to the celebratory Oscars Pop! poster series, Shutterstock will be in prime positions at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 9th, covering celebrity arrivals on the red carpet, as well as the press room and a number of after-parties. Watch as the photos come in live here .

See the full Oscar Pop! Poster series here .

