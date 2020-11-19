Shutterstock Launches New Creative Arm - Shutterstock Studios™

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), today announced the official launch of the highly anticipated Shutterstock Studios along with the hire of their new Head of Global Production, Aiden Darné. This new creative division extends Shutterstock's offering by providing custom, high-quality content matched with production tools and services at scale. Shutterstock Studios delivers end-to-end custom creative services providing data-driven content strategy, full scale production, brand storytelling and amplification for today's most influential brands.

Shutterstock Studios offers a unique blend of solutions paired with the human touch of dedicated, world-class photographers, cinematographers, producers, directors providing partnership services including brand storytelling, full production services, creative ideation, storyboarding, script writing, talent booking, influencer management and post-production––each exceptionally delivered and tailored to each clients' needs. Utilizing our network of over 1 million contributors across the world in over 100 countries, the studio specializes in capturing cultural nuances and aesthetics that speak to respective markets with artistry and authenticity.

"The launch of Shutterstock Studios is a milestone moment for our company. Through our talented global network of photographers, cinematographers, and contributors who provide an unending catalog of premium content, we're able to build this global production studio and expand our services," said Shutterstock CRO, Jamie Elden. "Under the helm of our new Head of Global Production, Aiden Darné, we're looking forward to creating innovative content to all of our valued partners, brands, agencies and entertainment industry."

As Head of Global Production, Aiden will oversee global production and strategy of Shutterstock Studios. Most recently Aiden held Senior Vice President of Production at Vice Media Group, where he ran the studio for commercial and editorial production across North America. Aiden launched the internal brand production studio at VICE Media and was part of the leadership group that launched the TV Network, VICELAND. Prior to VICE, Aiden was Vice President of Production at Viacom, where he ran the East Coast production team for Viacom Digital Studios, a studio responsible for producing digital originals for MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and Paramount Network. Aiden brings a wealth of experience in creating compelling content for some of today's leading programs, brands and more.

"I'm thrilled to join Shutterstock at such an exciting time for the company, since now more than ever, there is huge demand for a global production infrastructure that's underpinned by a hyper local point of view," said Shutterstock Studios Head of Global Production, Aiden Darné. "Shutterstock Studios is uniquely positioned to succeed within this marketplace with it's vast and varying global network of contributors and creatives. It has a bright future and I'm honored to have been brought on to build out Shutterstock's best in class production offering."

Shutterstock Studios is proud to share its ever-expanding access to over 1M+ creators from film makers, SFX, commercial directors, producers and musicians.

To learn more about Shutterstock Studios visit: https://www.shutterstock.com/business/studios

