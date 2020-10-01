Shutterstock Names Sara Birmingham as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced Sara Birmingham is joining the company's leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Bringing more than 20 years of experience to Shutterstock, Sara is an accomplished HR leader recognized for building high-performing organizations in fast-paced, complex change environments. As Shutterstock's CHRO, Sara will be responsible for delivering a transformational people strategy, focused on supporting the company's accelerated growth, building a culture of performance, and creating an outstanding employee experience that reflects Shutterstock's core Principles. She will lead talent acquisition, learning and development, organizational effectiveness, business partnerships, compensation and benefits and internal communications.

"As we continue to evolve into a subscription-based business, Sara's background in building high-performing and highly-engaged organizations will be central to driving a new phase of growth at Shutterstock," said Stan Pavlovsky, Shutterstock's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, I'm looking forward to working with Sara and our employees to continue to build a more diverse and inclusive culture, consistent with our Principles."

Sara has spent the majority of her career at Thomson Reuters, most recently serving as the Global Head of Human Resources for Reuters news business, one of the largest multimedia news providers in the world. She also held a number of HR leadership roles during her tenure within their Media, Legal, and IP & Science businesses. Throughout her career, she has been a champion for diversity and inclusion, creating comprehensive diversity strategies that have driven measurable and meaningful impact. Sara received a B.S. in Communications and Media Studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as well as an Executive Coach certificate from Columbia University.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to partner closely with the leadership team and our talented employees to transform our business and bring new value to our customers," said Sara Birmingham. "I look forward to building on the incredible work Shutterstock is already doing to engage employees during this unprecedented time and in the future."

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 340 million images and more than 19 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.shutterstock.com

