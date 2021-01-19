Shutterstock Releases 10th Anniversary Edition of its 2021 Creative Trends Report

"After the year that was, we were encouraged by the positivity, originality, and resilience displayed by the Shutterstock community, which was reflected in their searches," said Flo Lau, Creative Director at Shutterstock. "This year's trends centered around individuality, imperfection, authenticity, and escapism -- despite the obstacles we were forced to navigate, and the uncertainty we faced, there was no shortage of creativity and innovation. These trends, gleaned from billions of keyword searches by our users, lay the foundation for the content we can expect to see across creative outputs, B2B and B2C marketing in the year ahead."

The 10 2021 Creative Trends fall into five categories: Graphic, Photography, Footage, Music, and the Trend to Watch.

Graphic

Free-flowing Inkscapes , one-of-a-kind Tie Dye patterns, and twisting, line portraits depicting Surreal Faces , show the embrace of individuality—and imperfection.

Keywords such as pastel tie dye (+2,404%), alcohol ink (+381%), and face line art (+536%) are on the rise, as we see a surge of flaws, fantasy and distinctive flair among textures, backgrounds, and illustrations.

Photography

In alignment with the events of 2020, there was a demand for inclusion and representation, with searches such as non-binary (+2,300%) and authentic people (+133%) trending up. Identity Unfiltered encompasses authentic portraiture and the wide gamut of beauty across the globe. A focus on Inner Life and self care (+177%) has compelled many to shift focus in the coming year towards life's simple pleasures.

Footage

Motion pictures have the unique ability to evoke emotion. The Sublime has seen an increase in searches for intense and intimidating scenes from nature: from stormy beach (+480%) to dunes (+394%), and mountain aerials (+1,396%).

Eccentric Animation has given content creators new ways to express their ideas, and to embrace more playful animation styles and motion graphics that are whimsical (+13,572%), and fun. This trend provides a lively, splashy and colorful outlet for creatives that doesn't require a crew to produce, and steers away from the seriousness of 2020.

Music

There has been an uptick in tracks featuring Strings -- from the rippling notes of a classic cantata, to the electrifying, hair-raising sounds of an eclectic spiccato. Popularity has risen for music that is Uplifting and Playful -- the sounds of brisk BPM, plucky instruments, and sweeping crescendos. The footage and music trends, when paired together, produce a distinctive sensorial experience -- layer a track from Strings over a clip from The Sublime, sit back and enjoy.

Trend to Watch

After the events of the past year, creatives are on the hunt for the Unexplored . From biodiversity stemming from the wildfires and natural disasters, to 2020's SpaceX launch and the fascination with space, and the upswing in yoga, meditation and the uncharted phenomena of our mind-body connection.

In addition to these 10 global trends, the 2021 report outlines the top search terms from 26 countries around the world, from fairy tales lifestyle in Australia, to colorful landscapes in South Africa. This year's report not only offers hand-curated collections for each of the trends from Shutterstock images, video and music, but also images from Offset.

Looking at the search terms with the highest growth year-over-year, the annual Creative Trends report analyzes data gathered over a 12-month period from billions of customer searches for images, footage, and music content. The data, combined with analysis from Shutterstock's internal Visual Intelligence Panel, determines patterns and styles that are unique and reflect cultural trends from around the world.

Explore the full 2021 Creative Trends Report here .

