Shutterstock To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on February 25, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, will report its fourth quarter 2024 business and financial results on Tuesday February 25, 2025, before the market opens.

In light of the company's entry into a definitive merger agreement with Getty Images Holdings, Inc., Shutterstock will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its fourth quarter 2024 results.

