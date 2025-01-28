Shutterstock To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on February 25, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, will report its fourth quarter 2024 business and financial results on Tuesday February 25, 2025, before the market opens.

In light of the company's entry into a definitive merger agreement with Getty Images Holdings, Inc., Shutterstock will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its fourth quarter 2024 results.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

