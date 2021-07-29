Shuttle Pharma Awarded a New Patent for Selective Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc (Shuttle Pharma), a Maryland-based developer of new drugs for cancer treatment, was awarded US Patent No.: 11,034,667 B2 for "Selective Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors for the treatment of Human Disease." These non-cytotoxic, highly selective inhibitors target the histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) enzyme to stimulate the immune system for applications in the treatment of cancers, neurological diseases and immunological disorders.

Lead inventor Scott Grindrod, PhD describes histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors as "a novel class of drugs that target enzymes involved in regulation of critical cellular functions that can inhibit cancer growth and activate cellular immunity. These are key target functions to improve cancer treatment. HDAC6 regulates the innate immune system and will be tested to activate an anti-cancer immune response to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The molecules in this patent enhance Shuttle Pharma's platform technology of selective inhibitor discovery for cancer treatment."

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary technology to develop novel therapies designed to cure cancers. The company is a pioneer in distinct areas related to the treatment of cancers in combinations with radiation therapy and holds other HDAC inhibitor patents that confer cancer radiation sensitization and normal tissue protection. Shuttle's HDAC6 selective inhibitors polarize macrophages to an anti-cancer state to stimulate the innate immune response for cancer treatment.

Forward looking statement



