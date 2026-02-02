SI Solutions, LLC Acquires Radiological Solutions, Inc., Adds to Nuclear Energy Capabilities

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Solutions, LLC ("SIS"), through its advanced engineering division, Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. ("SIA"), today announced its acquisition of Radiological Solutions, Inc. ("RSI"), a trusted nuclear engineering partner specializing in advanced plant chemistry, radiological controls, radiation protection, and operational performance support. RSI brings deep technical expertise in water chemistry optimization, gamma scanning, radiological dose management, emergency preparedness, and the design of specialized sampling and monitoring systems that help nuclear facilities operate safely and efficiently.

The addition of RSI increases the breadth of SIA's operating chemistry, equipment design, environmental, emergency preparedness, and radiation management capabilities, enabling more turnkey solutions to be available to the global nuclear power industry.

"The alignment between our two companies is remarkable," said Mike Battaglia, Senior Vice President of Engineering Services and Chief Nuclear Officer. "RSI's established presence within the nuclear energy industry, plus its range of technical expertise and experience, ideally complements SIA's offerings and operating structure. Together, we expect to deliver an even greater range of asset management solutions, efficiently and effectively."

Noting the two companies' long-standing partnership, Richard Kohlmann, RSI President, said, "Over the years, Structural Integrity Associates has worked successfully with the RSI team to deliver positive outcomes for nuclear energy. Bringing RSI's technical expertise together with that of SIA will undoubtedly benefit both the operating and new global nuclear industry."

"This acquisition brings together two organizations whose strengths complement each other exceptionally well; RSI's industry-leading expertise in chemistry, environmental, and innovative process equipment and SIA's established asset lifecycle and engineering services platform," said Erica Libra-Sharkey, Vice President of Nuclear at Structural Integrity Associates. "By combining our teams and capabilities, we are strengthening and expanding our commitment to the current operating fleet, research organizations and the next generation of advanced reactors."

Noting the impact of this pivotal acquisition, Mark W. Marano, President and CEO of SI Solutions, remarked, "The RSI acquisition accelerates our strategic vision by adding talent, deep experience, and industry-leading technology that will position SIA as the leader in nuclear chemistry and strengthen our operational support services offering." He added, "We fully welcome the RSI team as we continue to build upon our foundation of excellence."

About Radiological Solutions, Inc.

RSI, based outside of Chicago, Illinois, has served the nuclear power industry since 2004. Over that time, the company has earned a reputation as a leading authority in nuclear plant chemistry for both boiling water reactors (BWRs) and pressurized water reactors (PWRs). RSI's expertise spans outage and operational chemistry support, radiation protection, online fuel inspections, and the design and deployment of specialized equipment used to monitor and control water chemistry and radiological conditions in nuclear facilities.

About Structural Integrity Associates, Inc.

SIA was founded in 1983 as an engineering and consulting firm dedicated to the analysis, control, and prevention of structural and mechanical failures. The company has a core focus on critical equipment and structures in power generation and utility infrastructure markets. It is known as a proven, innovative, and responsive resource. SIA relies on its technical expertise to solve challenges ranging from R&D to engineering, metallurgy, fabrication, and non-destructive examination (NDE).

About SI Solutions

SI Solutions delivers a range of services to critical infrastructure owners and operators worldwide. Backed by MidOcean Partners, the company employs 600 professionals across 14 offices globally. SIS's technical capabilities span specialized engineering, instrumentation, electrical design and construction, controls engineering, and advanced non-destructive examination.

