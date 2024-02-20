SIA Staffing 100 List: Kelly Mahannah, President of Workforce Solutions Recognized

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is pleased to announce that President of Workforce Solutions, Kelly Mahannah, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 list this year.

Part of the SHC team since 2018 and named President of Workforce Solutions in 2022, Mahannah has been instrumental in tripling the company's managed service provider (MSP) footprint. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she led SHC to onboard multiple large health systems while simultaneously filling critical care team roles for existing partners. Her leadership prowess helped keep SHC as a leader in the industry throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Mahannah came to Supplemental Health Care with experience and vision. She began working in staffing within the medical industry in 1999 and her familiarity and understanding helped guide SHC through a period of tremendous growth and demand.

"SHC was one of the few MSP program providers that met all of their healthcare client's staffing needs during the pandemic," Mahannah explains. "We ensured patients received care and got caregivers where they needed to be safely."

This growth is only one aspect of Mahannah's goals for SHC. "The ability to teach others about the industry and create future leaders is a huge passion of mine," she says. "And I love the creative reality that we have to build programs that haven't been done before, driving quality and costs out of the healthcare delivery model. SHC affords me the opportunity to do both."

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students.

SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

