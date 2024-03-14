Supplemental Health Care Celebrates 40 Years of Exceptional Healthcare Staffing Services

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary today. This occasion marks an incredible milestone highlighting SHC's enduring commitment to solving workforce challenges for both professionals and client partners across healthcare, education, and behavioral health services.

Over 40 years of caring, SHC has served more than 30,000 facilities, placing more than 100,000 talented healthcare and school professionals in fulfilling careers across the country. The workforce solutions company has facilitated an astounding 70+ million hours of care, creating a positive impact on countless families and communities.

What started in Buffalo, NY as a specialty travel nursing agency for behavioral health nurses in 1984, has since grown into a nationally recognized and trusted workforce solutions provider specializing in behavioral health, education, and healthcare services throughout the United States. SHC now reaches across the continuum of care with dedicated divisions focusing on specific sites of care including behavioral health, acute care, home health, schools, government services, ambulatory care, and more.

SHC addresses the evolving workforce challenges of the healthcare industry with a full suite of tech-enabled customized workforce solutions for its clients and personalized high-touch relationships for highly skilled clinical and non-clinical employees. As a seven-time winner of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Awards for both Client and Talent, SHC continues building on a long history of excellence.

Today, Supplemental Health Care supports thousands of healthcare, school, and behavioral health professionals at hundreds of facilities nationwide. Every connection made through SHC helps fuel miraculous moments for patients, students, families, and local communities. By combining expertise, technology, and world-class support, SHC is excited to continue expanding its reach of positive impact for many years to come.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

