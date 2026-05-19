SIAL China Opens in Shanghai, Empowering Global Food and Drink Trade with "Chinese Solutions"

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iqingdao: On May 18, SIAL Shanghai, jointly hosted by Comexposium Group, the China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC), and Beijing Comexposium SIAL Exhibition Co., Ltd., grandly opened in Shanghai. Themed "Inspire Innovation, Taste the Future - A Shared Feast between Shanghai and Guangzhou," this year's exhibition brings together over 5,000 exhibitors from 75 countries and regions, presenting more than 350,000 cutting-edge food and beverage products worldwide. The opening ceremony gathered political and business leaders to jointly witness this grand industry event.

SIAL China Opens in Shanghai Speed Speed

Global flavors and Chinese brands competed on the same stage.

Authentic flavors from countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Australia gathered, bringing specialty products like cheese, ham, and Wagyu beef. Meanwhile, domestic "new specialty products" such as Jilin Ginseng, Hubei Yellow Rice Wine, and Ningxia Goji berry made their appearance with a branded and international image, demonstrating the achievements of industrial transformation and upgrading. The "premiere economy" ignited the venue, as domestic and foreign brands such as Changlisheng, COFCO U-Joy, and Dole intensively launched their annual innovative products, stimulating consumer vitality.

The exhibition creates a consumer trend benchmark, defining new rules for "best-sellers".

Snacks have become a "social currency" providing emotional value, and oversized packaging has become the secret to attracting traffic; the trend of health-preserving snacks is prominent, making healthy intake relaxed and enjoyable. In addition, premium natural ingredients have become the core for catering businesses to break through, verifying the industry's trend of seeking quality upstream. To efficiently serve the "dual circulation", the exhibition upgraded its "Match Me service" to realize a "two-way effort" between production and sales. Concurrently held professional series of forums and competitions, including The 8th SIAL Global Food Industry Summit, comprehensively activated the driving force of industrial innovation.

This year's SIAL Shanghai gathers global resources with an open posture, serving the construction of a new development paradigm. Its commercial momentum will be transmitted southwards; from September 3 to 5, SIAL Guangzhou will be held at the Poly World Trade Center Expo (PWTC Expo), continuing to empower enterprises to deeply cultivate the domestic market and expand overseas markets.

SOURCE Iqingdao